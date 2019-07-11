World Cup 2019: Scattered showers predicted during ENG v AUS semifinal

cricket-world-cup

According to weather.com, scattered showers are expected during the day today. The temperature will hover around 22-degree Celcius with mostly cloudy skies.

Edgbaston weather today (Pic/ weather.com)

The big semifinal between England and Australia is to take place at the Edgbaston Cricket ground in Birmingham and there are chances of rains to once again play a part in the World Cup 2019.

According to weather.com, scattered showers are expected during the day today. The temperature will hover around 22-degree Celcius with mostly cloudy skies.

After New Zealand pulled off a shock win over India in the first semifinal yesterday to book a place in the final. Either England or Australia will meet the Kiwis in the final.

England have turned it around following their first-round exit in the 2015 edition and have become a formidable one-day side. Considering the firepower the hosts possess, many current and former players have said it is England's World Cup to lose, a trophy they have not been able to lift despite making the final in 1979, 1987 and 1992.

And between them and a fourth shot at the title, stand familiar foes Australia who have been so consistent in the mega event that they are yet to lose a semifinal, having won six and one being a dramatic tie against South Africa in the 1999 edition.

Not many would have put their money on Australia as recent as four months ago but Aaron Finch and his team have made a phenomenal comeback that began with a rare series win in India in March. Though they still cannot be bracketed among the 'invincible' Australian teams of the past, trust them to rise to the occasion when the stakes are high. They seem to be peaking at the right time and look a relaxed bunch, something that was very much evident when the entire squad walked barefoot around the outfield at Edgbaston here on Monday.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates