World Cup 2019: Sensational Shakib Al Hasan keeps Bangladesh's semis hopes alive and kicking

Mushfiqur Rahim (83 off 87 balls) and Shakib (51 off 69) showed their class on a difficult surface to help Bangladesh post a competitive 262 for seven after Afghanistan opted to field at the Hampshire Bowl.

Shakib Al Hasan celebrates a wicket with teammates

Shakib Al Hasan has established himself as the best all-rounder so far in the World Cup 2019 with another sensational performance, helping Bangladesh to a 62-run win over Afghanistan and keep their semi-final hopes very much alive.

Shakib, who also became the tournament's leading run getter on way to his half-century, was also exceptional with the ball. The left-arm spinner ended with figures of five for 29 for in 10 overs, his best in ODI cricket.

With this incredible effort, Shakib also became only the second cricketer after India's Yuvraj Singh to score a fifty and take a five-wicket haul in a World Cup match.

Chasing 263 was always going to be tough for a fragile Afghanistan batting line-up but 48 for no loss in 10 overs raised hopes that the Gulbadin Naib-led side might just get its first win of the tournament after six losses in a row.

However, the batting fell apart after Shakib removed Rahmat Shah (24) and from 49 for no loss, Afghanistan were reeling at 132 for six. The seventh wicket stand for 56 runs between Samiullah Shinwari (49 not out) and Najibullah Zadran (23) saved them the blushes. Afghanistan were eventually all out for 200 in 47 overs.

On Aghanistan's World Cup semis chances, Shakib Al Hasan had this to say:

Shakib Al Hasan "it's difficult mathematically, but in cricket anything can happen" #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/cVDr2916mu — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 24, 2019

Bangladesh's third win in seven games took them to seven points and if they win their remaining fixtures against India and Pakistan, the Mashrafe Mortaza-led unit will end the league stage with 11 points.

Earlier, Rahim and Shakib shared a 61-run partnership laying the foundation for a decent score on a slow surface. The India-Afghanistan game here on Saturday also saw batsmen struggle to score freely.

Mosaddek Hossain (35 off 24) provided the much-needed fireworks in the death overs, taking the total past 250. The stand-out bowler for Afghanistan was spinner Mujeeb Ur-Rahman (3/39), troubling the batsmen with his variations.

Liton Das (16) was promoted to open the innings alongside Tamim Iqbal (36) with Soumya Sarkar pushed down the order. Das could not make the opportunity count and was caught at cover off Mujeeb.

Iqbal and star all-rounder Shakib then shared a 59-run stand before Mohammad Nabi hit the former's stumps, leaving Bangladesh at 82 for two in 17 overs.

Shakib, who surpassed David Warner to become the tournament's leading run-getter, played a gritty knock that included just one four.

The world's premier all-rounder has so far scored two hundreds and three half-centuries in the competition.

Rahim, who too has been in sublime form like Shakib, played another valuable knock for his team. Had he not fired, Bangladesh would have struggled to go beyond 225. His innings comprised four boundaries and a six.

Twitter was all praise for Shakib Al Hasan, here are some reactions:

In the history of world cricket, whenever the uprising of Bangladesh will be mentioned, one man will be hugely credited and that player is Shakib. He is an extremely accomplished player with ball as well as bat. #CWC19 #ShakibAlHasan — Abhishek Jain (@cinemanabhishek) June 25, 2019

Shakib Al Hasan has become the first player IN HISTORY to score 400+ runs and take 10 wickets in a single World Cup.



Record-setter.#BANvAFG #AFGvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/TAF2O9zegy — CricBlog (@cric_blog) June 25, 2019

@Sah75official #ShakibAlHasan you are the beauty of word cricket.

Love you brotherð pic.twitter.com/u40BxcVAOB — Fahim Sahariar Rupok (@sahariarupok) June 24, 2019

Best bowling figures for ð§ð© in World Cups â

Most wickets for ð§ð© in World Cups â

Most runs for ð§ð© in World Cups â

Most runs of anyone in #CWC19 â



Ladies and gentlemen, Shakib Al Hasan.#RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/YR47zbcstg — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 24, 2019

Shakib Al Hasan today



First Bangladesh bowler to take a five-for in WC. First Bangladesh player to score 50 and take 5 wickets in an ODI. Second player, after Yuvraj Singh, to this double in a WC match. First player in WC history to score 1000+ runs and take 30+ wickets. #Legend — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 24, 2019

That's a wrap!



Bangladesh win by 62 runs and the all-round magnificence of Shakib Al Hasan has been at the heart of the performance. #BANvAFG | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/h6V5RXoGjj — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2019

476 runs & 10 wickets



Shakib-Al-Hasan become 1st player in Cricket history with 400+ runs and 10+ wickets in a CWC edition



Respect man!! ð ð#BANvAFG pic.twitter.com/IuiCKguTld — Pradip Hazra (@PradipMsd7) June 24, 2019

Bangladesh win for the third time in #CWC19!



Not for the first time this tournament, Shakib Al Hasan is their star man ð #CWC19 | #BANvAFG | #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/qGULklaNj3 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 24, 2019

1132 Players Played World Cup



Among Them, Shakib Al Hasan Only Player To Score 1000 Runs & To Pick 30 Wickets In Worldcup#BANvsAFG — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) June 24, 2019

Shakib Al Hasan becomes only the third player after Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in World Cup season... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 24, 2019

400+ runs â

10 wickets â



Shakib Al Hasan becomes the first allrounder in World Cup history to achieve this incredible double! ððhttps://t.co/SrA6KiP8Q2 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/XrnwYiKS3E — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 24, 2019

With inputs from PTI

