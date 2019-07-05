World Cup 2019: Shaun Marsh ruled out of WC with fractured arm

cricket-world-cup

Shaun Marsh unluckily got hit on his forearm while practicing in the nets before Australia's last league game and the semi-finals of the World Cup 2019.

Middle-order batsman Peter Handscomb makes his way into the Australian team for the knockouts of the World Cup 2019 after Shaun Marsh was ruled out due to a fractured forearm.

"This is obviously shattering news for Shaun and the squad," cricket.com.au quoted coach Justin Langer as saying. "Throughout this tournament, his spirit, professionalism and the way he has competed has been typically outstanding."

"We are right behind Shaun in his recovery and rehabilitation," he added.

Australia's injury scare was going to get worse when Glenn Maxwell also got hit on his right forearm in the nets. But Glenn Maxwell's injury, luckily for Australia was not serious.

"Glenn Maxwell also underwent scans after he was struck on his right forearm in the nets," said Langer. "The scans have cleared Glenn of any serious damage and we'll continue to monitor him over the coming days. We are hopeful he will be fit to perform for us on Saturday against South Africa," he added.

The five-time champions, who have already qualified for the semifinals, will play their last group stage game in Manchester against the Proteas of the World Cup 2019.

Some Australian cricket fans reacted to the news of Shaun Marsh's injury in various ways. Take a look:

Aussie cricketers are like shark embryos eating each other in utero ... Horror net session rules out Shaun Marsh and hurts Glenn Maxwell https://t.co/CdGAsh5OOb — Nigel Gwilliam ð¦ð² (@NigelG) July 5, 2019

@guerillacricket No doubt you lot are a'whooping and a'hollorin with the news about the injuries to Shaun Marsh and Glenn Maxwell. Seems Australia is trying to sabotage itself. — Brine 001 (@brine001) July 5, 2019

Shaun Marsh out of the WC with a net injury from Starc. Maxi got hit as well, but he’s looking okay. Pete Handscomb the replacement. — Sahil Panse (@sahil0909) July 5, 2019

Handscomb to replace Shaun Marsh who got injured during net practice ð ð

Ye Bumrah ne sabko scheme Bata di Kya ððð



Vijay Shankar can feel u Marsh ð#PAKvBAN #CWC19 #CWC2019 #handscomb #Bumrah — IAm_013 #ForTheThrone (@Pri_013) July 5, 2019

Talk about friendly fire! Shaun Marsh ruled out and Glenn Maxwell injured in fiery practice session at Old Trafford - ABC News https://t.co/3D2e8DB451 — Neil G (@791e02fa6de94fc) July 5, 2019

With inputs from IANS

