World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan's exit unfortunate but India has to move on, says Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah believes it is unfortunate that Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup. However, the fast bowler stressed that the team has to move forward.



"It is unfortunate he (Dhawan) is out of the World Cup. He played really good innings against Australia. We are a good side and we are not worried about it. It was an unfortunate incident which happened but we have to move forward," Bumrah said at a press conference on Thursday.



ICC on Wednesday approved wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant as a replacement for injured batsman Dhawan in India's squad.



Dhawan is currently nursing an injury on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb. During a fixture against Australia on June 9, he was hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer. However, the swashbuckling left-hander went onto play a match-winning knock of 117 off 109 balls which helped India secure a 36-run win.



Earlier on Thursday, a day after being hit by a ball, India all-rounder Vijay Shankar was seen warming up with the team. Shankar, during a net session, was hit on his toe by a Bumrah's delivery. Although Shankar could be seen walking with a slight limp, his comeback on the field for the practice session dropped a colossal hint that there is not a major concern regarding the 28-year-old's fitness.



Reflecting on the incident involving Shankar, Bumrah said: "It was unfortunate that Vijay got injured on my ball but he is fine."



When asked how the three pacemen - Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar -- are approaching the new ball, Bumrah said, "The best preparation for me is to bowl and that is what I am doing. Personally, for me, it does not mean any difference as three of us are focusing on the game."



India will next take on Afghanistan on June 22 at the Rose Bowl. Bumrah said he is not taking any team lightly and focusing on the opponent in the same manner.



"We are not taking any team lightly. We are focusing all the teams in the same manner," he concluded.

Shikhar Dhawan has been the best player in India's last three ICC tournaments, scoring the highest runs for the team. Shikhar Dhawan suffered the injury during his century when he try to avoid a bouncer from one of Australia's fastest bowlers. The ball however, came and crashed into his thumb and thus fracturing it. Shikhar Dhawan went for scans after the innings and that is when it was revealed that he has suffered a hairline fracture.

