World Cup 2019: South Africa's Hashim Amla optimistic despite hat-trick of losses

On Wednesday, the Proteas lost to India by six wickets at the Ageas Bowl. Chasing South Africa's 227-9, India rode on Rohit Sharma's matured and patient unbeaten century to steer the team's chase

Having lost three matches in a row, Hashim Amla did not have a 'rocket science' answer to halt South Africa's losing streak, but the senior batsman offered a lot of hope despite their worst-ever start to a World Cup. On Wednesday, the Proteas lost to India by six wickets at the Ageas Bowl. Chasing South Africa's 227-9, India rode on Rohit Sharma's matured and patient unbeaten century to steer the team's chase.

"I can't give you a rocket science answer. We have to reassess and go through our introspection in the next day or two. We go back to our drawing board and put those to practise. There's no shortage of any motivation or intention or energy," said Amla after the defeat. Amla looked at positives despite the horror start to the World Cup. He referred to South Africa's past campaigns where they started well, did all the right things to qualify for the knockout stage, but then 'choked' in crucial games for them to be sent packing from the tournament.



South African players celebrate an Indian wicket at Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Examples of 1996 World Cup quarter-final clash against West Indies, the 1999 World Cup semis v Australia at Edgbaston or the 2011 World Cup v New Zealand at Mirpur come to mind where South Africa shockingly collapsed. "In previous World Cups, we have played really well but we haven't won the trophy. This could be the other way round… that's a possibility. Imagine that, where you start badly and then find some momentum. Hopefully, we play better cricket now. Obviously, we need to win five or six games in a row… hopefully we do that.

"Nobody knows what the future holds, but you're positive about it. We've seen teams start badly, whether in a World Cup or domestic competitions around the world, but you find something. That's our intention," added Amla.

