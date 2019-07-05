World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka did not play well, says Angelo Mattews

cricket-world-cup

Speaking ahead of the Sri Lanka vs India game at the World Cup 2019, Angelo Mathews, The 32-year-old did not look happy with his performance in the tournament so far as he was only able to score 131 runs from six games.

Angelo Mathews

Sri Lankan all-rounder and former captain Angelo Mathews stated that his team has failed to display consistent performances in the World Cup 2019.

"We played well in patches but not very well to make it to the semi-finals. I am disappointed with my performance too, I was only able to get the one big score. Especially in the first three games, I missed out including the middle order. I could have done a lot better than what I did so far," Mattews told reporters.

The 1996 World Cup champions and 2011 runners-up had hard luck in the tournament. This World Cup did not go well for Sri Lanka as their two games were called off due to rain and they only have eight points. The team defeated Afghanistan, England, and West Indies. Sri Lanka are at the sixth position of the tournament standings.

"It has been disappointing World Cup for Sri Lanka but there were few positives also. The three wins that we had was pretty good but unfortunately two games were rained out and we got only one point each," Mattews said.

When asked about Angelo Mathews' retirement plans, the all-rounder said that he plans to play for a few more years and his focus is to start bowling again.

"I am still 32-years-old and want to play a few more years. I would like to start bowling as soon as I can because that can contribute to the team as well," he said.

Angelo Mathews said that the game against India will be tough as Men in Blue are playing their best cricket at the moment.

"It is going to be the tough game for us as they are playing their best cricket. We will try to finish off really well," Mathews concluded.

Sri Lanka face India in their last league game of the World Cup 2019 on July 6, 2019.

With inputs from ANI

