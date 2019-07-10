World Cup 2019: Stunned to see Mohammad Shami benched for semis, says coach

cricket-world-cup

Manchester: Team India's decision to drop Mohammed Shami for the crucial semi-final encounter against New Zealand at the Old Trafford yesterday took his coach Badruddin Siddique by surprise.

With 14 wickets in the four games he played in the World Cup so far, it was thought that the decision to keep him out of the playing XI for last group stage game against Sri Lanka was an attempt to keep the bowler fresh for the knockout stages. But that wasn't to be.

Badruddin said that he was stunned to see his ward missing from the starting XI at the Old Trafford against New Zealand."Stunned. How can you drop someone after he has picked 14 wickets for you in four games? What more do you expect out of your fast bowlers? I thought the rest in the Lanka game was an attempt to keep him fresh. Clearly, my assessment was wrong," he rued.

