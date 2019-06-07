World Cup 2019: Team India travel to London for Australia match

cricket-world-cup

Virat Kohli posted a picture from Team India's travel to London to meet their arch-rivals Australia. MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya were also seen in the picture.

Team India cricketers on the road to London. (Pic/ Virat Kohli Instagram)

Virat Kohli posted this picture of himself with other members of the Indian Cricket Team as they travel to London in the Blue bus for their next match against Australia on Sunday.

Virat Kohli captioned, "Next stop London. #travelday #CWC19"

View this post on Instagram Next stop London. ð âð¼ #travelday #CWC19 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) onJun 6, 2019 at 5:57am PDT

In the picture, with Virat Kohli are Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, MS Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Recently, former Indian opener K Srikkanth feels Rohit Sharma's ability to accelerate in an "instant" is a major asset for the team and his good form will ease the pressure on Virat Kohli during the ongoing World Cup. Rohit scored an unbeaten 144-ball 122 to anchor a successful chase against South Africa in India's World Cup opener

The 59-year-old Srikkanth, who was a member of India's 1983 World Cup winning team, also singled out Jasprit Bumrah for special praise. "The other standout performer was Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball. He really rattled the South Africans with his opening spell and that set the tone for the game," Srikkanth wrote. "Of course South Africa look a little demoralised after a tough start to the tournament, but his bowling was fantastic. "When you have Bumrah taking wickets early and forcing the opposition onto the defensive, that makes it easier for the spinners afterwards." Srikkanth feels India will face a problem of plenty in the pace department. "I probably would have picked Mohammad Shami, and I still expect him to play a part in this tournament, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar took his chance well," he wrote.

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates