World Cup 2019: Team India's media relations hit a low

cricket-world-cup

The relations between the media and the India team hit the lowest point when the team management decided to send net bowlers Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan to talk to the waiting Indian media contingent after practice-session at Rose Bowl yesterday.

Team India

SOUTHAMPTON: One would have thought that the relations between the Indian cricket team and the media contingent would have improved with the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) at the helm of the BCCI affairs. Even after all the big talk of reforms and bringing in professionalism, sadly nothing has changed on the surface.

The relations between the media and the India team hit the lowest point when the team management decided to send net bowlers Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan to talk to the waiting Indian media contingent after practice-session at Rose Bowl yesterday. Rather than face the ultimate humiliation, the media decided not to attend the interaction with players who have no role to play in the World Cup as they are just helping out the team during practice sessions.

The journalists did request the Indian media in-charge to request the team management to reconsider the decision, and send a couple of players who are part of the World Cup squad. But they did not relent, apparently saying: “what will the players talk about when they have not played any game yet.”

This is not an isolated incident on this tour. After India had lost the first warm-up match against New Zealand at The Oval, the team did not send any players for “mixed zone event” for the media after the game.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates