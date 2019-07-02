World Cup 2019: The MS Dhoni slow

cricket-world-cup

Cricket icon's winning intentions questioned after 31- ball 42 fails to get India over the line against England at Edgbaston

Mahendra Singh Dhoni reacts after being hit on the thumb against England on Sunday. PIC/ AFP

Though India's 31- run defeat to England at the Edgbaston Cricket ground on Sunday did not affect their chances of qualifying for the semis with two matches left, the manner in which they suffered their first loss of the tournament was a concern.

Chasing England's 337- 7, India managed 306-5 in 50 overs with MS Dhoni unbeaten on 42 off 31 balls and Kedar Jadhav not out on 12 off 13 balls. The fact that there was no attempt to hit big shots towards the end by Dhoni or Jadhav drew criticism from Nasser Hussain and Sourav ganguly in the commentary box.

A slow start — 28 runs from the first 10 overs — did a lot of damage to India's prospects of chasing a mammoth total. Rohit Sharma (102) and Virat Kohli (66) did provide a platform to keep India's chase alive.

With 104 runs needed and six wickets in hand in the last 10 overs, India were expected to go all out in their attempt to chase the target. But what followed was abject surrender, particularly from Dhoni.

When Dhoni joined Hardik Pandya, following Rishabh Pant's dismissal, India required 112 runs in 11 overs.

Criticism for Dhoni's lack of intent was not misplaced and the crowd too showed their displeasure.

With the asking rate being 10.4, Dhoni started off his innings by leaving a ball from Liam Plunkett. He then hit three boundaries in the first 15 balls he faced, and his fourth boundary came 11 balls later.

When Jadhav joined Dhoni, India required 71 runs to win in the last five overs, India managed just three fours, one six [the only six of the Indian innings which came in the final over], 20 singles and six dot balls.

During the match, Dhoni got hit on his fingers twice. Once while wicketkeeping and then while batting. That probably may have led to a change in his grip. It was noticed that Dhoni did not hold the bat as firmly as he usually does.

India's assistant coach Sanjay Bangar was surprised with questions over Dhoni's approach in the death overs.

"Except for one odd innings, he [ Dhoni] has done the role… always. Five out of seven games he has done the job for the team. If you see the earlier games, against South Africa he stitched together a partnership of 74 with Rohit. After that, what was required of him against Australia, he did.

"In Manchester, on a difficult track [ against WI], he got a vital 56 for us. Here too, he was striking the ball really well. I'm surprised that this question comes up every now and again. He's doing the job for the team and overall we're very happy with the intent he's batting with," said Bangar, who also suggested the slow approach was to keep a healthy Net Run Rate ( NRR) if India's semi- final qualification boils down to that.

According to India vice- captain Rohit, Dhoni and Jadhav could not accelerate due to the slowness of the pitch and some smart bowling from the England bowlers. "When Mahi [ Dhoni] and Kedar were batting, they were trying to hit, but they were not able to because of the slowness of pitch. Towards the end it got pretty slow. And, yes, you have got to give credit to the English team because they used the conditions really well.

They used the longer boundary really well… they mixed their variations quite nicely throughout the game," said Rohit.

