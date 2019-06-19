World Cup 2019: This Pakistan fan wants the entire Pakistan cricket team banned!

cricket-world-cup

The Pakistan cricket team is at the receiving end of some strong criticism from not only cricket fans but also former cricketers after they witnessed an 89-run defeat to India at Old Trafford, Manchester last Sunday

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Inzamam Ul Haq

A depressed Pakistan cricket fan has apparently filed a petition in the Gujranwala Civil Court against the Pakistan cricket team and seeks a ban on the entire squad. Not only that - he also wants the entire selection committee sacked after the team was defeated by arch-rivals India at the ongoing World Cup 2019 in England.

Pakistan has currently earned three points from the five matches they have played and are currently placed at the ninth position ahead of Afghanistan on the points table.

According to a SAMAA news channel, the petitioner, whose name has not yet been revealed, has asked to ban the entire Pakistan cricket team as well as dissolve the selection committee which is led by Inzamam-Ul-Haq.

The Gujranwala Civil Court judge in Punjab has apparently called for a meeting with officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board, according to a report.

The Pakistan Cricket Board will now aim to remove several members from their management including coaches and selectors, the report from London quoted informed sources as saying.

Among those expected to be sent packing is Coach Mickey Arthur, whose contract will not be renewed by the PCB. Team manager Talat Ali, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood and the entire selection committee can also be dismissed, the report said.

Managing Director of PCB Wasim Khan has cut short his foreign visit and will be attending the Governing Board meeting in Lahore on Wednesday, it said.

Sarfaraz Ahmed warns team of backlash

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is at the centre of a storm following an embarrassing defeat at the hands of India, has warned his teammates of possible backlash back home if they fail to improve in the forthcoming matches in the ongoing World Cup.

So much is the anger and frustration against Sarfaraz that former speedster Shoaib Akhtar even termed him a "brainless captain".

According to a Pakistani media outlet, thenews.com.pk, it has been learned that Sarfaraz has asked his teammates to lift their game or be ready to face the wrath of the public back home if the below-par performances continue.

"If anyone thinks that I will go home, then it is their idiocy," the website quoted the Pakistan skipper as saying while addressing his teammates after the match. "If God forbid something unfortunate happens then I won't be the only one going back home."

Inputs from PTI

