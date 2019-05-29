World Cup 2019: Top 5 X factor players to watch out for!

cricket-world-cup

Moeen Ali

With the evolution of T20 cricket, it has brought in a new set of a different set of evolved cricket players with variant skills and modern styles of play. There have been many new players coming up who can change the game’s momentum in their sides favor in a short span of time. Here we have a look at the top 5 X factor players playing the upcoming 2019 World Cup,

Glen Maxwell

Australia’s vice-captain was recently quoted saying Glen Maxwell’s performance will be key to Australians success. IT clearly goes on to show how much Australia bank on Maxwell’s capabilities and expect him to steal the show for them. Glen Maxwell can surely be called as Australia’s trump card at the World Cup and help his team’s cause in the World Cup as all-around skills with the bat, ball and on the field will be put to full use by the Australian think tank.

Mohammed Nabi

Afghanistan all-rounder has been solid and has acted as a pillar for the Afghanistan team time and again. With a cool head above the shoulders, the calm and composed all-rounder uses his abilities to good effect be it from providing stability in the middle order, acting as a finisher or bowling in the middle overs. He surely can do all the tasks which make him the three-dimensional player every team will like to have

Chris Gayle

One of the hardest hitters of the ball, Chris Henry Gayle is a name that sparks terror in the bowler's mind. Gayle has been providing exploding starts to West Indies and will continue to bare the Hurricane tag destroying bowlers left, right and center. In his given Day, Chris Gayle can snatch the match away from any team in the world and put it right back in his team’s kitty. Surely a bowler ill like to see this opener dismissed and in the dugout.

The English batting all-rounder who can also turn a ball or two with his right arm off spin deliveries has been in sensational knick for the World Cup hosts. One of the top consistent performers in the Star-studded RCB in the recently concluded IPL. Moeen Ali can quickly turn the games into his sides favor with either a bat or a ball. From economical spells to power hitting in the death overs, Moeen Ali is a complete package and will an in important element carefully used by Joe Root, the English captain

Mohammed Amir

A left-arm fast medium bowler on an English wicket with overcast conditions is a situation that can make get up to the best of batsmen. Mohammed Amir has been phenomenal for Pakistan running in fast and bowling by hitting the perfect line and length with consistency all day long. His has formed a deadly pace duo with Wahab Riaz. And as the 27-year-old is in his prime, he will be feared better played against from the non-striker's end.

