World Cup 2019: Tournament starts with England vs South Africa

cricket-world-cup

The 12th ICC World Cup starts today as England and SA, both unimpressive at cricket's biggest carnival so far, take on each other at The Oval

England captain Eoin Morgan trains at The Oval yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

The 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup begins at The Oval today with a clash between two teams that have never won the trophy. Hosts England and South Africa have been considered favourites in the past, but somehow have fallen short each time. England have played three finals but have lost each of them. South Africa, on the other hand, have flopped in big games. Thus, it is a contest between the 'perennial bridesmaid' v 'perennial chokers'. However, most pundits consider this World Cup their best chance to remove that tag.

In a 10-team competition, defending champions Australia and two-time champions India are considered the favourites. England have their best chance to go all the way. Then, there are unpredictable teams like West Indies and Pakistan who cannot be discounted till they are finally out of contention. New Zealand have remained underachievers. That leaves teams like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan hoping to have their say during the 45-day tournament, the final of which is scheduled at Lord's on July 14.



Queen Elizabeth II with the captains of 10 World Cup participating teams at Buckingham Palace in London yesterday. Pic/AFP

The tournament has a different format this time with each of the 10 teams playing each other once and the Top-4 making it to the semi-finals. This format was last used during the 1992 World Cup in Australia, won by Pakistan. It is not an easy format as the teams have to maintain consistency right though as even one slip can prove disastrous.

India, who open their campaign against South Africa on June 5 at Southampton, have a tough first half, with the other matches against Australia at the Oval on June 9, New Zealand at Nottingham on June 13 and in the mother of all battles, against Pakistan on June 16 at Manchester. By then it will be very clear how far India will proceed in the tournament. As of now, all the eyes are on the opening clash between Eoin Morgan-led England desperate to make it finally count and South Africa keen to finally make a big splash on the world stage.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates