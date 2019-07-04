World Cup 2019: Trent Boult donates hat-trick ball to MCC Museum

cricket-world-cup

Trent Boult donated his hat-trick ball from the World Cup match against Australia to the Marylebone Cricket Club Museum

New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult on Thursday donated his hat-trick ball from the World Cup match against Australia to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Museum.

Boult returned with figures of 4-51 in his 10 overs quota against Australia on June 29 at Lord's. The left-arm pacer first picked up the wicket of Aaron Finch and then returned to take a hat-trick. He removed Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff in the final over of the first innings.

Lord's Cricket Ground, the Home of Cricket, in a tweet thanked Boult for adding more history to the MCC Museum.

"More history has been added to the MCC Museum this week. Many thanks to @BLACKCAPS bowler Trent Boult for the donation of his hat-trick ball from the #NZvAUS @cricketworldcup match at Lord's!" Lord's Cricket Ground tweeted.

MCC is the keeper of the Laws of cricket and the art, history and evolving cultural identity of the Game at all levels. Its museum is one of the oldest sporting museums in the world dedicated to tracing the history and development of cricket, the official website reads.

The collection was set up in 1864 when members were invited to donate items of interest to furnish the pavilion. The museum is part of the sporting heritage that collects items associated with people or moments during matches.

