World Cup 2019: Twitter is in awe of Kane Williamson's match-winning knock

Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 13:29 IST | mid-day online desk

New Zealand lost its opener Colin Munro (9) pretty early in the chase. The left-hander was dismissed in the third over by Kagiso Rabada. Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson retrieved the innings for Kiwis as the duo put on 60 runs for 3rd wicket

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson played a knock of 106 runs as New Zealand defeated South Africa by four wickets in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match in Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Chasing 242, New Zealand lost its opener Colin Munro (9) pretty early in the chase. The left-hander was dismissed in the third over by Kagiso Rabada. Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson retrieved the innings for Kiwis as the duo put on 60 runs for the third wicket.

Guptill was dismissed in the most bizarre fashion in the 15th over. Guptill (35) tried to play a pull shot off Andile Phehlukwayo, but the right-hander completely lost his balance and he ended up being hit-wicket. Ross Taylor (1) and Tom Latham failed to leave a mark and their departure left New Zealand in a spot of bother as the team was reduced to 80/4, still needing 162 more runs for the win. Chris Morris was the chief destructor with the ball as he dismissed both the Kiwi batsmen.

Jimmy Nesham and Williamson steadied the innings for New Zealand as the duo stitched together a partnership of 57 runs, which saw Williamson bringing up his half-century in the 28th over. In search of a much-needed wicket, Proteas skipper brought back his key bowler Morris and he did not disappoint as he scalped the wicket of Neesham (23) in the 33rd over.

Colin de Grandhomme joined Williamson and the duo eased the nerves for the Kiwis as they stitched a partnership of 91 runs. Both batsmen mixed caution with aggression, but with 14 runs required from last two overs, de Grandhomme perished (60) as he was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi.

8 runs were required in the final over by New Zealand and Phehlukwayo was chosen by South African skipper Faf du Plessis to bowl the over. Williamson dispatched the ball for a six on the second ball of the over to bring up his century and he ensured New Zealand wins the match by four wickets.

With inputs from ANI

