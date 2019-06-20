World Cup 2019: Twitter is in awe of Kane Williamson's match-winning knock

cricket-world-cup

New Zealand lost its opener Colin Munro (9) pretty early in the chase. The left-hander was dismissed in the third over by Kagiso Rabada. Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson retrieved the innings for Kiwis as the duo put on 60 runs for 3rd wicket

Kane Williamson played a knock of 106 runs as New Zealand defeated South Africa by four wickets in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match in Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Chasing 242, New Zealand lost its opener Colin Munro (9) pretty early in the chase. The left-hander was dismissed in the third over by Kagiso Rabada. Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson retrieved the innings for Kiwis as the duo put on 60 runs for the third wicket.

Guptill was dismissed in the most bizarre fashion in the 15th over. Guptill (35) tried to play a pull shot off Andile Phehlukwayo, but the right-hander completely lost his balance and he ended up being hit-wicket. Ross Taylor (1) and Tom Latham failed to leave a mark and their departure left New Zealand in a spot of bother as the team was reduced to 80/4, still needing 162 more runs for the win. Chris Morris was the chief destructor with the ball as he dismissed both the Kiwi batsmen.

Jimmy Nesham and Williamson steadied the innings for New Zealand as the duo stitched together a partnership of 57 runs, which saw Williamson bringing up his half-century in the 28th over. In search of a much-needed wicket, Proteas skipper brought back his key bowler Morris and he did not disappoint as he scalped the wicket of Neesham (23) in the 33rd over.

Colin de Grandhomme joined Williamson and the duo eased the nerves for the Kiwis as they stitched a partnership of 91 runs. Both batsmen mixed caution with aggression, but with 14 runs required from last two overs, de Grandhomme perished (60) as he was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi.

8 runs were required in the final over by New Zealand and Phehlukwayo was chosen by South African skipper Faf du Plessis to bowl the over. Williamson dispatched the ball for a six on the second ball of the over to bring up his century and he ensured New Zealand wins the match by four wickets.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Kane Williamson's captain's knock:

His strokeplay is also the most pleasing on the eyes of the four stars of this generation.#KaneWilliamson https://t.co/DcsRiBdHdZ — Arjun Pillai (@arjpillai) June 20, 2019

Favorite moment from NZ vs SA Match is kane Williamson and james Neesham pertnership and next colin de grandhome's very important 60 winning runs in just 47 balls.. — Souvik sarkar (@Souviks31792949) June 20, 2019

On one hand you have Kohli who walked when there was no edge and on the other hand you have Williamson who does not walk despite getting an edge #Kohli #KaneWilliamson #CWC19 #SAvsNZ pic.twitter.com/cYpm4sAukl — Preetham (@Preetha94575940) June 20, 2019

Another Amazing century by NZ captain Kane Williamson. A match winning 100. Very well played. I hope @SarfarazA_54 might learn something or might learn how to play under pressure. — Danial KHAN (@DanialBabar7) June 20, 2019

Kane Williamson on the brilliant glide for 4 to third man "I was just looking for a single and then at the last minute....." ðÂÂÂ #NZvSA #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/QF6gJUtS3x — #CWC19 #CWC2019 (@QHACricket) June 20, 2019

Superb tactics in the field

Motivating & backing your players, young & senior

Setting an example when fielding

Calm & composed when batting

Making sure you take responsibility & are there to see your team home#CWC19 #SAvNZ — #CWC19 #CWC2019 (@QHACricket) June 20, 2019

Match 25: Kane Williamson played one of the best innings under pressure against South Africa at Edgbaston.

Took the game deep and hit a six in the final over.

NZ are now at the top of the points table

Probably the match of the tournament @BLACKCAPS #NZvSA #SAvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/O7SkEcaLAe — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) June 20, 2019

