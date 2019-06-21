Search

World Cup 2019: Twitter lauds Bangladesh's never-say-die spirit vs Australia

Published: Jun 21, 2019, 11:53 IST | mid-day online desk

David Warner, who had hit a hundred against Pakistan as well, added 121 runs with his skipper Aaron Finch (53) in a risk-free opening partnership and then raised a 192-run stand with Usman Khawaja (89).

Australian players console Mushfiqur after the match

The left-handed opener contained his natural aggressive self before swinging his arms free to build a 166-run knock, which steered Australia to a mammoth 381 for five, their second highest score in World Cup.

He completed his 16th ODI hundred, his sixth 150-plus knock, which came off 147 balls with 14 hits to the fence and five over the ropes.

The stage was set to go after the bowlers and Glenn Maxwell produced a 10-ball 32, which had three sixes and two fours. Maxwell was run out after a mix-up with Khawaja, who sent his partner back sensing risk and was caught behind minutes later to miss out on a hundred.

Faced with a daunting task to chase down the massive target, the 'Tigers', as expected, took the fight to the rival camp but ended up with 333 for eighth in stipulated overs.

Australian and Bangladesh cricket fans reacted to match on Twitter, here are some interesting reactions:

With inputs from PTI

