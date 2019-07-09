World Cup 2019: Twitter users are taking an off from work to watch IND v NZ

cricket-world-cup

Ahead of the big game, Sanjay Manjrekar, who has had a very public war of words with Ravindra Jadeja, released his predicted Playing 11 for the match. And not surprisingly, Ravindra Jadeja was not in the squad

MS Dhoni at practice

New Zealand have not exactly been peaking at the right time, as they have lost three of their final league games, which is good news for India as they face the only team in the top four who have been on a downward spiral.

But it couldn't have been more enticing that Rohit (647), KL Rahul (360) and Virat Kohli (442) with a cumulative contribution of 1347 runs will meet their match in Ferguson (17 wickets), Boult (15 wickets) and Matt Henry (10 wickets), who have shared 42 wickets between them.

Not to forget that all-rounder Jimmy Neesham (11 wickets) and Colin de Grandhomme (5 wickets) take the seamers' tally to 58 wickets.

'Law of averages' can be a worry for India simply because the top-order hasn't had a failure as such, even the loss against England saw Rohit and Kohli score runs.

The middle-order hasn't yet faced a '30 for 3 day' in the competition and Boult's first spell under a cloudy Manchester sky could unsettle the best in the business.

Also save Hardik Pandya, the other middle-order batsmen haven't inspired the highest confidence and that includes Dhoni despite his 293 runs and a 90 plus strike-rate.

He has scored runs on some tricky wickets but he would be certainly hoping for a lot more against the Black Caps. What could go in his favour is the pace at which Henry and Ferguson would bowl. If his horizontal bat shots get going, Dhoni will be a different player to deal with.

Based on the pitch not being worn out, longer boundaries & the opposition’s track record v India. My Indian playing XI for the Semis-

Here's how the big match is building up on Twitter:

5 players who are part of 2008 U19 worldcup semifinal & 2019 worldcup semifinal .#INDvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/JDzfAwNRqc — Akhil Rebelli (@akhilrebelli) July 9, 2019

#INDvNZ

C'MON INDIA. Get your hands on the World Cup... pic.twitter.com/mK0uzQZO9R — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) July 9, 2019

Aur doston, what plans for the day? ð¤ª #INDvNZ — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) July 9, 2019

Really Overcast. But dry right now. Fingers toes crossed. Reporting from Manchester #IndvNZ #CWC19 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 9, 2019

#INDvNZ

Should Dhoni be rested for today match?? pic.twitter.com/hbO48EWDeN — Sandhya Kumari (@SatyaKu89541041) July 9, 2019

Today is the day!

No matter what ICT, you guys already have our hearts and respect. And we will continue to support you till the end. ð

C'mon India, just two more games to close it out with a bang. We're getting this! All the best! #INDvNZ — aditi. (@AdiiiTea) July 9, 2019

With inputs from PTI

