World Cup 2019: Two triple hundreds, double ton in WC right up there says Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle mentions 3 innings that he will remember when he looks back at his illustrious career

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle has rated his two triple centuries in Tests and a double hundred in the 2015 World Cup as the moments that will be "on top" when he looks back at his illustrious career.

"Two triple centuries in Test cricket. Those two will definitely be on top. A double century in the World Cup as well. But there's a lot more to actually talk about. If I get into details, it will be a long list, to be honest with you. But I'll stick with those for now," said Gayle, who announced earlier in the day that the home series against India will be his last on the international stage.

While Gayle has said that he definitely wishes to be a part of the ODI series, he might also look to play a Test match in the two-Test series that marks the beginning of India and West Indies' campaign in the ICC Test Championship.

"I enjoy each and every moment of playing for West Indies. Like I said, it's still not the end. I still have a few games to go. Maybe another series to go...Who knows, we'll see what happens," said the 39-year old.

"It's been a lot of ups and downs. I have got to say I really enjoyed each and every moment. We share some quality moments with some quality players as well," he added.

Since making his ODI debut in 1999 and playing his first Test in 2000, Gayle has scored more than 18,000 international runs.

"I'm definitely up there with the greats without a doubt," said Gayle, the self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss'.

When asked who he sees as the next big thing in West Indies cricket, Gayle said: "Nicholas Pooran is going to be a savage youngster, trust me on that one. I must commend Pooran's work ethic. It's fantastic for a youngster who has actually just come into the team. And he's going to be a world record beater."

Gayle also praised Shai Hope. "And Shai Hope as well. Definitely, he will have a big part to play in West Indies cricket. He's may be a future captain as well," he added.

Gayle also sounded confident that with the likes of Pooran, Hope and Shimron Hetmyer in the ranks, the future looks bright for the West Indies.

"Definitely, the future is bright for West Indies cricket, without a doubt. It's for the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Hetmyer to actually believe and build on the start. Trust me, it will be much, much better for them within their career going forward," said Gayle.

India will take on the West Indies here in a World Cup group clash on Thursday.

