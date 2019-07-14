World Cup 2019: Vettori calls World Cup finals special

cricket-world-cup

World Cup Final is fascinating for former captain Daniel Vettori

Daniel Vettori

London: Former captain Daniel Vettori said Sunday's World Cup final between New Zealand and England will be "extra special" considering there would be a first-time champion.

"Both teams will be very excited about reaching the World Cup final, and the crowning of a first-time winner makes it extra special," Vettori wrote in his column for the ICC.

"...One of these teams getting across the line for the first time is going to be really exciting.

"Sri Lanka in 1996 were the last first-time winner — that win swept the country and I think it would be exactly the same for New Zealand," he added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates