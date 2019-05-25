World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar and Shikhar Dhawan suffers injury during the first warm-up match

cricket-world-cup

All-rounder Vijay Shankar hit on right hand prior to the first warm-up match against New Zealand; opener Shikhar Dhawan too suffers injury scare

Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar

With Kedar Jadhav desperately trying to regain full fitness, the Indian team endured another injury scare when Vijay Shankar, who is being projected as best bet to bat at No. 4 in the World Cup, got a knock on his right hand from net bowler Khaleel Ahmed while batting in the nets at the Oval. The team management, however, did not show much concern, though Shankar left the nets and spent the rest of the time in the dressing room.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan too got a knock on the hand from a Mohammed Shami delivery. But it was not serious and he went on to complete his stint in the nets. Shankar had been facing mostly spinners during his early stint in the nets and seemed in good touch. But when he shifted to the pace bowler nets, he got knocked on his right hand. From a distance it did not seem to be too serious a blow and the BCCI were in no hurry to provide an update on his condition.

How serious his injury is will be known only when India take on New Zealand in the first warm-up game today. There are chances that both Jadhav and Shankar may be kept away from the unofficial ODI match if both are not cent per cent fit. Shankar's availability will depend on scan reports.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates