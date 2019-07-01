World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar out due to injury, Twitterati troll him
It is expected that Agarwal's name will be approved by the ICC's tournament technical committee and the player will arrive in Birmingham and travel to Leeds subsequently.
Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar was Monday ruled out of the ongoing World Cup due to a toe injury and is likely to be replaced by Mayank Agarwal.
Karnataka opener Agarwal, 28, who made his Test debut against Australia last year, has not yet played in the ODI format.
BCCI: Vijay Shankar sustained a non displaced fracture of the left big toe, which will require a minimum of three weeks to heal. The injury rules him out of the ongoing World Cup. The Indian team management has requested the ICC to consider Mayank Agarwal as his replacement. https://t.co/HJhswyLmkn— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019
"Vijay got hit on the toe by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery once again. His situation is not great and he won't be able to take part in the tournament. He is going back home," a senior BCCI official told PTI.
"The Indian team management is likely to ask for Mayank Agarwal as a replacement since he is an opener and also it might give KL Rahul a chance to get back to the No.4 position in case Rishabh Pant fails in the next two games," the source added.
In fact, Rohit Sharma had mentioned Shankar's injury but it was presumed to be an old hit that he took at Southampton.
Indian cricket fans on Twitter wasted no time to take digs at Vijay Shankar for his performance and began to troll him majorly on the social networking website. Many felt that Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu would be suitable to replace him.
Someone please injure dhoni and jadhav..— DarkAngel (@Nagarajuorugan3) July 1, 2019
Replacement nahi to bhi chalega..
fake injury— Sundas (@sundas777) July 1, 2019
Indian fans after hearing this news be like: pic.twitter.com/yYsTUeYEdH— Babar Azam FCððµð° (@Babar_Azam56) July 1, 2019
Better to go @DineshKarthik in #4 & @imjadeja in for @JadhavKedar we got 5 genuine bowlers and 1 allrounder..and depth in batting also..for me this combination will perfect..lets see what team management will think@cricketworldcup @ICC— bikash dhakal (@bikkydhakal) July 1, 2019
rayadu be like: pic.twitter.com/t4fdjqlo2Z— mani (@L_A_O_T_W) July 1, 2019
Please call in @ajinkyarahane88 , you need him now !!!— Radheya Supnekar (@Mastermind_RS20) July 1, 2019
Keep seeing through those glasses..ðð now Vijay will give him company.ðð¤— Aniyc (@AnindC) July 1, 2019
Very very interesting decision, seems like a strategy more than injury. Felt like @RayuduAmbati was purposely ignored here keeping in mind his reaction after the selection of squad.— Ash0191 (@Asd_9029305463) July 1, 2019
India lost their previous match to England by 31 runs here on Sunday and will take on Bangladesh at the same venue on Tuesday.
Inputs from PTI
