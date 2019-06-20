World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar suffers injury scare during net session

cricket-world-cup

Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar suffers an injury scare as the Indian team prepares for their upcoming match against Afghanistan in the ongoing WQorld CUp

Vijay Shankar

All-rounder Vijay Shankar is the latest to suffer an injury scare in the Indian camp after being hit on toe during a rain-hit training session on Wednesday.

During Wednesday's training, a Jasprit Bumrah yorker hit Shankar flush on his toes and he was apparently in pain.

However, a team source informed PTI that there's nothing to worry as of now.

"Yes, Vijay was in pain but it has subsided by the evening. Hopefully, there's nothing scary," the source said.

Shankar is one of the designated No 4 batsmen in this Indian line-up although he is being used as a floater.

Shankar is also a handy medium pacer who got a couple of important wickets against Pakistan including skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

With Shikhar Dhawan already ruled out of the tournament due to thumb fracture and Bhuvneshwar Kumar out for two games due to a hamstring strain, Shankar's injury will only increase tension for the team management.

As of now Bhuvneshwar will not be bowling for eight days and will only be in contention for the England game (June 30) in Birmingham.

The team management, just like in Dhawan's case, is confident that Bhuvneshwar will be available during the business end of the tournament.

While the team management and the BCCI dilly-dallied in giving a proper picture with regards to Dhawan's injury, they are still maintaining that it is a left hamstring stiffness and not a tear for Bhuvneshwar.

In the case of a hamstring tear, there will be very little chance of a comeback for Bhuvneshwar in the World Cup.

While Khaleel Ahmed, the stand-by pacer is with the team, in the worst case scenario if Bhuvneshwar has to be replaced, the team management can fall back on veteran Ishant Sharma as he is also on the list.

The news of Vijay Shankar's injury spread like wildfire on Twitter and netizens reacted in various ways:

Vijay Shankar injured in Wednesday practice session ?

Hurt by Bumrah Yorker ?#VijayShankar #ICCCricketWorldCup — à¤¬à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤¬à¤ÂÂà¤¯à¤¾ âÂÂ¹ (@baba_secular) June 20, 2019

Now Vijay Shankar got injured Is this Pant's black magic?#VijayShankar pic.twitter.com/lOggoixUto — Shreya Shukla (@BaguliBhagat) June 20, 2019

One more bad news.. for #TeamIndia



Vijay Shankar Injured by Jasprit Bumrah's Yorker During Net Session. — Chinmoy (@imChinmoy18) June 20, 2019

What's with injuries?

ðÂÂ¤¦‍âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂðÂÂ¤¦‍âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂðÂÂ¤¦‍âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ

Dhawan ruled out of world cup.

Bhuvi left last match with injury.

Vijay shankar looks to be injured now.#CWC19 — Akki (@akkiakki973798) June 20, 2019

#VijayShankar is the latest to suffer an injury scare in the Indian camp after being hit on toe during a rain hit training session#INDvAFG #CWC19 #CWC2019 #WorldCup2019 #WorldCup — Momin Mehmood Butt (@MominWrites) June 20, 2019

