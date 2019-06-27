Search

World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 20,000 runs in international cricket

Published: Jun 27, 2019, 16:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Virat Kohli crossed 20,000 runs in international cricket in 417 innings beats Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara who reached the milestone in 453 innings each

Virat Kohli

The No. 1 ranked batsman in the world at the moment, Virat Kohli crossed 20,000 runs in international cricket to join an elite club, including Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting and Kumara Sangakkara.

Previously, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara were jointly the fastest to reach the milestone, when both of them scored 20,000 runs in 453 innings, while Virat Kohli did it in only 417 innings.

Other Batsman in the list are Mahela Jayawardena, Jacqous Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Inzamam Ul Haq and AB de Villiers.

Twitter heaped praise on the Indian captain on reaching the milestone, here are some tweets:

