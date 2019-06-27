World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 20,000 runs in international cricket
Virat Kohli crossed 20,000 runs in international cricket in 417 innings beats Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara who reached the milestone in 453 innings each
The No. 1 ranked batsman in the world at the moment, Virat Kohli crossed 20,000 runs in international cricket to join an elite club, including Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting and Kumara Sangakkara.
Previously, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara were jointly the fastest to reach the milestone, when both of them scored 20,000 runs in 453 innings, while Virat Kohli did it in only 417 innings.
Other Batsman in the list are Mahela Jayawardena, Jacqous Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Inzamam Ul Haq and AB de Villiers.
Twitter heaped praise on the Indian captain on reaching the milestone, here are some tweets:
Congrats Champ @imVkohli for scoring Fastest 20k International Runs. ONE MORE MILESTONE.â#ProudFan #CWC2019#TeamIndia#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/CKLrgSDd0o— ||NÉªá´ ÊÉªð|| (@NidhiLovesG0D) June 27, 2019
20k runs in just 417 innings— Basil Shaikh (@BasilShaikh2) June 27, 2019
Just @imVkohli things ðâ¤ï¸#followtheblues #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/1rI4NJ0vIS
Fastest to 15k— Freak (@wristy_18) June 27, 2019
Fastest to 16k
Fastest to 17k
Fastest to 18k
Fastest to 19k
Fastest to 20k
ð @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/5jatzT70jd
20K International Runs ..— da-bang (@devend7nagar) June 27, 2019
â£ï¸ð @imVkohli #ViratKohli #CWC19 @ICC @BCCI #INDvsWI @cricketworldcup pic.twitter.com/joyLTwfWSl
20k runs ! #IndvsWI #WIvIND— tweeteshwar ð¤ (@Shariph19) June 27, 2019
Virat kohli right now : pic.twitter.com/MjzeYX3fk8
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Shikhar Dhawan's emotional message on leaving the World Cup 2019