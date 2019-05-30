World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli has the most runs and highest average amongst captains

cricket-world-cup

As the ICC World Cup kicks off with the England v South Africa clash at The Oval today, graphic artist Norma Rodricks presents all the 10 captains and their statistics which can get more impressive by the time the showpiece event ends on July 14

Virat Kohli, India

Eoin Morgan, England

Faf du Plessis, SA

Aaron Finch, Australia

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan

Kane Williamson, New Zealand

Jason Holder, West Indies

Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka

Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh

Gulbadin Naib, Afghanistan

