World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli is not 'intimidated' by India vs Pakistan clash

Ahead of the epic clash against Pakistan, India's captain Virat Kohli talks about the weather, game preparations, Dhawan's injury and the what this encounter means to him

India are scheduled to face their longtime rivals Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup 2019 encounter on June 16, 2019. India has beaten Pakistan in all their previous World Cup encounters.

It is disappointing to see the rain and both teams take a point each. What do you think?

Virat: It is very disappointing not to get any game time on the field but from the players' point of view and considering where the two teams stand, the sensible decision was not to take up the field having unsuitable playing conditions. It is early in the tournament and we don’t want an injury at this stage. It is unfortunate that you can’t really control the weather but a point each is not bad for the teams that have been winning games.



Your preparations have been disrupted coming into this game, will that affect your game moving towards Sunday? Considering it is a big one in some people’s eyes.

Virat: We’ve been playing some good cricket so we’re not too worried about where we stand as a team. Having two wins under the belt gives us extra confidence as a side and a couple of practice sessions will only build our mindset and skill helping us to be prepared for the game. We’re ready to take the game on and we just want to go on the field and hopefully get some game time on the 16th.



What does the India – Pakistan match mean to you?

Virat: It’s very calm and relaxing when we enter the field. The atmosphere and frenzy around the event is going to be a little intimidating for the guys who are going to experience it for the first time. But you always have to be professional when you enter the field and try to get your basics right and hope for a result you are happy with.



A talked about event and we all talk it up as much as anyone, what are your thoughts?

Virat: It is an opportunity to create excitement as people really love watching this game. It’s competitive and it has been competitive for years and is a marquee event all over the world. It is an honour to be part of such a big game and such games always bring the best out of you.



How is Shikhar progressing, is he feeling well?

Virat: He will be wearing the plaster for a couple of weeks and then we will assess where he stands. We hope the injury heals quickly and he is available in the latter half of the league games and during semi-finals. He is very motivated and looking forward to playing and I believe such a mindset can help in healing in the injury, that is why we want to keep him here with us.

