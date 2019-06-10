World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli scolds Indian fans for booing Steve Smith

cricket-world-cup

Virat Kohli won hearts all around the world when he stopped the Indian crowd from calling Steve Smith a cheat during the India vs Australia match

Virat Kohli

Team India were on top of their game against the current World Cup holders Australia on Sunday. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma gave India a 100+ run opening stand after which Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Dhoni launched in the death overs. Indian bowlers also did their job to eventually snatch a 36-run win against their arch-rivals.

But in the midst of all this, one gesture by Indian captain Virat Kohli has won hearts all over the world.

During Virat Kohli's gritty 82-run knock, former Australian captain, Steve Smith, who was banned for a year from cricket for ball-tampering, was fielding at the boundary in front of a vociferous Indian crowd.

The Indian crowd was giving a hard time to Steve Smith, by calling him a cheat and booing him while the play was on.

This is what leadership & sportsmanship looks like: Indian captain @imVkohli tells Indian fans to applaud Steve Smith rather than boo him pic.twitter.com/cBZpjJZppJ — Justin Stevens (@_JustinStevens_) June 10, 2019

This did not go down well with Virat Kohli and as soon as the over was done, Virat Kohli walked towards the Indian fans and told them to stop booing him and applaud instead.

A relieved Steve Smith was seen later thanking Virat Kohli for the gesture.

Virat Kohli later in the post-match press conference said that 'It is unacceptable' for the crowd to boo Steve Smith:

“If I was in a position where something had happened with me, and I’d apologised and accepted it, and came back and still I would get booed, I wouldn’t like it either.”#ViratKohli on why he asked the fans to stop booing Steve Smith. #CWC19 | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/CIMicjoSA0 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 9, 2019

Twitter was abuzz with Virat Kohli's golden gesture and this is how she reacted:

@imVkohli The definition of gentle in the 'gentleman's game' has changed over the years. the image of the game has been tarnished over the past couple of decades. However, there have been moment when Virat kohli have stood up for what is right #SteveSmith pic.twitter.com/wIAsNB2Au2 — Harshit Dhakre (@dhakre_harshit) June 9, 2019

Hats off to #ViratKohli ð



Yesterday he gave another example of why cricket is a true gentleman game â¤ï¸ð



Proud of you bro for showing true sportsmanship ðð¤#ViratKohli on why he asked the fans to stop booing Steve Smith. #CWC19 | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/T1meFJeDE8 — Shashank Singh (@deshbhakt2663) June 10, 2019

What a Brilliant Gesture From #ViratKohli

Asks Indian Fans to Stop Booing Steve Smith & Cheer For him..



True Sportsman spirit.



You won a Million Hearts Today. pic.twitter.com/PmnM9CmqPy — $Praveen (@Praveen27586829) June 10, 2019

Virat Kohli on why he asked crowd to stop chanting at Steve Smith.



“He didn’t do anything to be booed. With so many Indians in the crowd I didn’t want them to set a bad example. I asked sorry to him on behalf of the crowd"



Respect! Indian captain ð — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 9, 2019

I thought nothing will top Virat-Dhoni moment but this was the moment of the match for me. Absolute class by Virat Kohli, asking fans to clap for Steve Smith #INDvAUS #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/YCimZ3viBS — Saurabh (@Boomrah_) June 9, 2019

