World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli scolds Indian fans for booing Steve Smith

Published: Jun 10, 2019, 09:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Virat Kohli won hearts all around the world when he stopped the Indian crowd from calling Steve Smith a cheat during the India vs Australia match

Team India were on top of their game against the current World Cup holders Australia on Sunday. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma gave India a 100+ run opening stand after which Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Dhoni launched in the death overs. Indian bowlers also did their job to eventually snatch a 36-run win against their arch-rivals.

But in the midst of all this, one gesture by Indian captain Virat Kohli has won hearts all over the world.

During Virat Kohli's gritty 82-run knock, former Australian captain, Steve Smith, who was banned for a year from cricket for ball-tampering, was fielding at the boundary in front of a vociferous Indian crowd.  

The Indian crowd was giving a hard time to Steve Smith, by calling him a cheat and booing him while the play was on.

This did not go down well with Virat Kohli and as soon as the over was done, Virat Kohli walked towards the Indian fans and told them to stop booing him and applaud instead.

A relieved Steve Smith was seen later thanking Virat Kohli for the gesture. 

Virat Kohli later in the post-match press conference said that 'It is unacceptable' for the crowd to boo Steve Smith:

