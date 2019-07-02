World Cup 2019: We should have been clinical, says skipper Virat Kohli

cricket-world-cup

Virat Kohli felt the toss and awkward dimensions of the boundary led to the Indian spinners being hit all around the park.

India's captain Virat Kohli reacts after his dismissal during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England, on June 30, 2019. Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP

India have drawn a lot of criticism from their supporters, alleging a lack of effort in the match against England, but the fact remains that they were outplayed by the hosts fair and square.

There has also been some social media chatter that India deliberately played that way to dump arch-rivals Pakistan out of the World Cup. However, Pakistan are still alive, and if they defeat Bangladesh in their last game, they can still make it to the Top 4, where their poor Net Run Rate could eventually decide their fate should they tie on points with other teams.

There is no doubt that India could have shown more urgency in their Powerplays but were found wanting on both occasions and consequently fell short by 31 runs. On the other hand, in what was a must-win game for England, they were far superior in all departments. India skipper Virat Kohli couldn't agree more. "Look, every team has lost a game here and there. No one likes to lose but you have to accept that the other side played better," Kohil said after Team India's first defeat at this World Cup.

Kohli felt the toss and awkward dimensions of the boundary led to the Indian spinners being hit all around the park. "The toss was vital, especially looking at the boundary that was quite short. I think it was 59 metres on one side, which is the minimum requirement for an international match, and on the other side, it was 82 metres. On a flat pitch, if their batsmen are able to reverse sweep you for six on a 59- metre boundary, there's not much you can do," said Kohli, who also admitted that his team fell short in certain departments.

"We should have been clinical because the wicket was flat. We could have accelerated and got closer to their total. They [Indian bowlers] had to be a bit smart in the lines they bowled.

