World Cup 2019: We took it as a challenge, says Ravindra Jadeja

cricket-world-cup

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja says skipper Virat Kohli's thinking behind batting first in warm-up against New Zealand was to let batsmen get acclimatised to seaming conditions

Ravindra Jadeja en route his 54 during a warm-up match against New Zealand at the Oval in London on Saturday. Both teams will clash again on June 13. Pic/Getty Images

Ravindra Jadeja, the only Indian player to bat with a semblance of confidence in the warm-up game against New Zealand on Saturday, said that India's below-par performance at the Oval will have no impact on the team's performance in the World Cup.

"Whenever you play in England, it's always difficult initially," reasoned Jadeja. "Coming from India, where you play on low-bounce, flat wickets, you come to England and bat first, it is always difficult. But we have a lot of time to work on it. There is nothing to worry."

"Moreover, you cannot judge a player's or team's performance on just match. It was only one bad match and it will not affect us. We will try to make amends in the next warm-up game," he said.

Jadeja felt that the conditions for The Oval match were just an aberration, as all the other warm-up games, from Southampton to Cardiff and Bristol, have seen better batting conditions in which the batsmen have had a big say.

"It was typical English conditions at the Oval, the wicket was soft initially but it got better as the game progressed. We are hoping that we don't get this much of grass and get better wickets to bat on in the World Cup," said the all-rounder.

Asked about India's decision to bat first in seaming conditions, Jadeja said: "We knew there will be seaming conditions, so we decided to face tough conditions because if we bat in such conditions it will be easy for batsmen in the actual matches. We took it as a challenge. I am sure, we will do well in such conditions in future." Jadeja said that he was happy with his personal form before the start of the tournament. "This [knock] has give me confidence as I negotiated the difficult situation well. As for the team, when we come across batting pitches then it will become easy for us," he said.

Even New Zealand coach Gary Stead felt that the outcome of the Oval match will have no bearing on the things to come during the tournament proper, especially when the two teams clash at Nottingham on June 13. "We will not get similar conditions all the time for our bowlers. Though we would be happy to get them, we realise that most wickets will be dry and as the tournament wears, on the spinners too will come into play."

About the impeding clash between the two sides in a fortnight's time, he said: "There is no doubt that today's result will have no bearing on the match when they will clash at Nottingham later in the tournament. India are one of the top teams with world-class players and it will be an entirely fresh start on that day."

