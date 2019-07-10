World Cup 2019: Weather forecasts' no rain during IND v NZ today

cricket-world-cup

mid-day's on-ground reporter Harit Joshi, says, "It is gloomy, but no rains so far since yesterday evening. A bout of shower is predicted during the day."

Manchester weather forecast (Pic/ weather.com)

Cricket World Cup fans across India and New Zealand can breathe a sigh of relief as the weather forecasts in Manchester predict no rain on Wednesday, during the match between India and New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal.

<a href="https://poll.fm/10360522">In case of reduction in overs, will India's chances be affected vs New Zealand?</a>

According to Weather.com, Manchester will have an average temperature of 22-degree celsius, with mostly no rains throughout the day.

mid-day's on-ground reporter Harit Joshi, says that, "It is gloomy, but no rains so far since yesterday evening. A bout of shower is predicted during the day."

Yesterday, during the match between India and New Zealand, rains forced itself on the ground when New Zealand were batting on 211/5 in 46.1 overs. Kane Williamson was played a watchful innings to keep the batting together.

When rains came in, Ross Taylor and Tom Latham were at the crease for New Zealand.

The Indian bowlers had a field day yesterday, with all five of India's bowling battery getting amongst the wickets. Initially, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah kept the New Zealand openers in check, restricting the Kiwis to just 1 run in the first three overs. Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar both took a wicket each.

Hardik Pandya also chipped in with a wicket, the all-rounder has been amongst the wickets all through the World Cup and did not disappoint yesterday with the wicket of James Neesham.

Ravindra Jadeja, who has been in the news for his spat with Sanjay Manjrekar, made most of playing ahead of Kuldeep Yadav by taking a wicket and giving away just 34 runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal had a good game with the ball but his numbers may not truly reflect. Chahal took the huge wicket of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, when the skipper was just looking to accelerate.

If New Zealand manages to score 250+ in their 50 overs, it will be a tricky chase for India on a damp pitch due to yesterday's rains.

The match is due to resume at 3PM IST today and all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma who has already scored 5 centuries in this World Cup alone.

With inputs from Harit Joshi

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates