World Cup 2019: Weather is gloomy in Manchester ahead of IND v NZ semi-final

There was a bout of shower on the night before the match, which is to be held at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground today. But there has been no rain since.

Weather forecast at Manchester (Pic/ weather.com)

It has been raining all through the World Cup 2019 in Manchester, with few of the games held in the city being affected by the rains.

The big India vs New Zealand semi-final is also being held at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground and the weather forecast shows chances of rain showers throughout the day.

According to mid-day's on-ground cricket journalist Harit Joshi, the weather is a bit gloomy in Manchester today, with a bout of rains last night, but nothing since then.

The World Cup 2019 has been a campaign in which Kohli and his men have been successfully able to hide their chinks even without a suitable 'Plan B' but they don't have an option of letting the script go awry anymore.

The sub-plots promise to be fascinating --- Rohit trying to hook a Lockie Ferguson bouncer, KL Rahul negotiating one from Trent Boult that could tail in, Kohli smashing Matt Henry all around.

Or it could be Kane Williamson's near perfect technique against spinners or Ross Taylor trying to get a grip of Jasprit Bumrah.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohanmmed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Mitchell Samtner, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi.

Match Starts 3 pm.