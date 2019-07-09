World Cup 2019: What happens if IND v NZ is washed out today

cricket-world-cup

As rain stops play in the World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand, here's a look at the scenario of the match if it is a washout today

Representation Image

As the rain has stopped play in ongoing India vs New Zealand semifinal, we bring you the scenario of what happens if the match does not resume today. Is there a reserve day? Will it be a restart on the reserve day? Read on to find out.

Here is a brief about the scenario in case of rain during the knockouts.

Each game is one, one-day match. As with the League Stage matches, the umpires will make every effort to complete the match on the scheduled match day by using the available extra time (120 minutes for SF & F) and reducing the number of overs down to the minimum of 20 overs per team needed to achieve a result.

If there is still no result on the scheduled match day, play will continue on the Reserve Day, using the same start time and hours of play as the scheduled match day.

The reserve day will be a continuation, not a restart. We are playing one match, so any advantage earned on the scheduled day will be carried through to the reserve day.

A tied match will use a super over to determine the winner. If after the scheduled day and reserve day the semi-final match has still not reached a result, the higher placed team from the league stage will progress to the final.

