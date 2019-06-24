World Cup 2019: What next for team India after Afghanistan scare

cricket-world-cup

India's narrow win against Afghanistan can be a blessing in disguise for the Indian Cricket Team

The strong Indian batting line up could only post a mere target of 224 against a not so feared Afganistan bowling attack on a slow wicket in Southampton

A low score set up by the Indian batsmen put the bowlers into the much-required pressure test wherein the Indian pack of Hardik Pandya Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami didn’t just have to defend a low score but also pick up wickets at crucial and important intervals. Both the Indian speedsters showed great character and displayed their game-changing abilities on display.

While Jasprit Bumrah's spell acted as a match-turning moment as per Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib, Mohammed Shami’s nerves of steel and last over heroics, claiming a hattrick in the last over and finishing the tail off after being hit of r a four on the first ball showed his mentality and never say die attitude.

India’s much talked about middle order didn’t prove up to the mark and exposed India’s dependability on the top order to perform. Although the Dhoni-Jadhav partnership helped India’s case, it came under extreme criticism for not being able to accelerate and help reach a par score.

The team management’s decision to not bowl either of Jadhav and Vijay Shankar against Afghanistan and using Pandya as a proper no 5 bower worlded in their favor and could well allow Kohli and co to make some changes in the playing 11.

The constantly discussed no 4 spot still seems to be up for grabs and both the wicketkeeping batmen Rishab Pant and Dinesh Kartik will be out there competing to get in the team and cement a place for themselves.

India next plays the West Indies who lost to New Zealand in a nail biter, We can expect Ravi Shastri to bring in Jadeja to replace Kedar Jadhav who hasn’t been his best in the world cup and playing average below par cricket in the limited opportunities he has had.

While Vijay Shankar could be rested and allow the team to introduce either of Rishab Pant and Dinesh Kartik in the playing setup and solidly the much-needed improvement in the middle order

