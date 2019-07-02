World Cup 2019: Will Dinesh Karthik replace KL Rahul in India vs Bangladesh?

cricket-world-cup

Mayank Agarwal is also a batsman who is known for his sound technique and ability score through the middle overs, will he make his ODI debut in World Cup 2019 vs Bangladesh?

MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik. Pic AFP

Shikhar Dhawan has gone home, Vijay Shankar is on the flight back to India, wildcard Mayank Agarwal has been called in as Shankar’s replacement, KL Rahul is not clicking at the top of the order for India. These are some of the concerns for the Indian team at the World Cup 2019.

As they face Bangladesh today, a host of questions have arises on what will be the Playing 11 for India going into today’s match.

Will Rishabh Pant be elevated to the top of the order to bat alongside Rohit Sharma, which will also give a left-handed right-handed opening duo for India? Will KL Rahul then bar at no.4 to try to redeem himself? Or will Dinesh Karthik finally get a look in to add experience and solidity at the no. 4 spot?

Mayank Agarwal is also a batsman who is known for his sound technique and ability score through the middle overs, will he make his ODI debut in World Cup 2019 vs Bangladesh?

Well, these are some questions that will be haunting Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri as they look to get their campaign back on track after the loss to England.

India’s Predicted Playing 11:

Rishabh Pant

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Dinesh Karthik

Hardik Pandya

MS Dhoni

Kedar Jadhav

Mohammed Shami

Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah

Yuzvendra Chahal