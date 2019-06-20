World Cup 2019: Will Rishabh Pant make it in the team for the Afghanistan clash?

cricket-world-cup

With Shikhar Dhawan out of the World Cup and Bhunveshwar Kumar unavailable for the upcoming few games, we have a look as to how the Indian team might line up against Afghanistan on Saturday

Rishab Pant

India and New Zealand are the only 2 undefeated teams in the World Cup so far are looking very much likely to secure a top 4 spot for themselves in the World Cup semifinals.

With New Zealand getting a much-deserved victory against South Africa, India takes on its neighbours Afghanistan in their upcoming fixture.

Afghanistan is suffering from a very bad form as they have remained winless in the World Cup and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

With Shikhar Dhawan ruled out for the World Cup and Bhuvneshwar Kumar out for the next 2 matches because of a hamstring injury, the Indian team think tank has a chance to test the bench strength against a low on confidence team like Afghanistan.

KL Rahul walked into the team and replaced Shikhar Dhawan as a backup opener and stitched up a good partnership with Rohit Sharma against Pakistan. While Vijay Shankar got the responsibility of being India's no 4 batsmen as KL Rahul was promoted up the order.

With new reports suggesting an injury to Vijay Shankar, the Indian all-rounder may be rested and given a break rather than taking the risk of a long term injury that can hamper India's fast bowling all-rounder alternative option in the team.

The Indian team can have Rishab Pant replace Vijay Shankar in the team set up right now and giver Rishab Pant some valuable match time in the English conditions. Dinesh Kartik also presents himself as another wicket keeping batsmen. While Ravindra Jadeja is the only other bowling all-rounder option available to Virat Kohli and Co. Ravindra Jadeja can also be played to give rest to inform Kuldeep Yadav or batting all-rounder Kedar Jadhav.

The Indian team has Mohammad Shami who will act as a direct replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Mohammad Shami has been very good for the men in blue especially in the white ball cricket during the recent past.

His addition to the team would help Virat Kohli and Co have players with at least some game time and provide the team with an opportunity where the players can get a competitive taste of matches before being called on directly in important matches like the semi-finals if any other players get injured.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates