World Cup 2019: World will miss Chris Gayle's aura when he finally retires, say teammates

Chris Gayle has starred for West Indies in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019 World Cups and won many matches for his team.

Chris Gayle with teammates.

Chris Gayle's West Indies teammates became emotional after the big-hitting left-hander played the last World Cup game of his career. The players paid massive tributes to batting genius as he drew curtains on his World Cup career.

West Indies wicket-keeper Shai Hope said the world will miss the enigmatic player when he finally retires after playing the home series vs India in August 2019.

"Probably the whole world will miss him when he goes. It's going to be a sad day for cricket," Hope told reporters after West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs in their last outing at the World Cup in England and Wales.

Asked what he would miss most about Gayle, Hope, who was adjudged player-of-the-match for his 92-ball 77, quipped: "Probably sunglasses. There are too many things you can pick from Chris."

Gayle has amassed 1186 runs at a strike-rate of 90.53 and an average of 35.93 in 34 innings across five World Cups. He also took 16 wickets with his part-time off-spin.

Paying glorious tribute to Gayle, all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite said he didn't understand the importance of the legendary opener when he initially came into the team.

"I don't think I really understood the magnitude of what Chris Gayle had done for West Indies cricket when I came into the team," he said.

"It's one of my regrets over the course of my short West Indies career but being with him a lot more and sharing a dressing room with him in franchise cricket as well, you get to see the aura he has on and off the field.

"I now really understand what Chris Gayle means, not only for West Indies cricket but for world cricket as well. Whenever he decides to call it quits, world cricket will definitely miss him so from me to Chris, congrats on a fantastic career and congrats on pushing the game of cricket in the way you have."

Before the World Cup, Chris Gayle had stated that the tournament will be his final cricket series, but he surprised everyone by postponing his retirement and revealing that he will be available for the India series as well.

