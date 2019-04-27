World Cup: 'Adapting to conditions crucial for spinners' success in World Cup'

cricket

Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi is arguably the most underrated cricketer among the Afghanistan players plying their trade in the Indian Premier League. The traditional off-spinner has been used sparingly by Sunrisers Hyderabad, thanks to the presence of his illustrious colleague and compatriot Rashid Khan.

In his three years with the SRH, Nabi has played only nine matches [three in 2017, two in 2018 and four in IPL-12] and claimed 10 wickets. But whenever Nabi has played, he has made an impact. His 4-11 against RCB in his first IPL-12 match has been one of his top performances.

In an interview with mid-day ahead of SRH's IPL clash against Rajasthan Royals today, Nabi talks about his mental make-up in the IPL, Afghanistan's chances in the World Cup under new captain Gulbadin Naib and challenges spinners will face during the World Cup. He also provides a different perspective on Kuldeep Yadav, who has struggled with his form in the IPL.

Excerpts:

How difficult is it mentally when chances of playing are rare?

It is challenging all the time. IPL is a tough competition in the world where all the best players compete. It is a big challenge for me as well. I have to be ready whenever I get my chance. So, that is why I focus all the time on fitness and training to be ready.

How tough will it be to replace David Warner and Jonny Bairstow at the top?

It will be tough [when they leave us]. For eight to 10 games they have been performing at the top. But we have good players on the bench as well - Martin Guptill and a few local guys. We are hoping the combination works out quickly and we have a chance to qualify [for the playoffs].

How challenging will the conditions be for spinners at the World Cup in England?

We played the T20 Blast in England, so we know the conditions a little better. It is challenging for the spinners, but we have played in the Big Bash League where the conditions are really tough for spinners. So, comparatively in England, we are now experienced to adjust quickly [to the conditions]. It depends on conditions and on how you read each ball. It also depends on the batsmen.

Who will be more effective in England - wrist or finger spinners?

Both types of spinners are suitable for those [English] conditions. If a fast bowler can take early wickets and the spinners can take some wickets in the middle, the opposition will be in trouble all the time. It all depends on the conditions and situations. If I am suitable for IPL and Big Bash, then I am also suitable for the World Cup.

How will the team rally around a new captain in Gulbadin Naib?

It's a big tournament. It comes after every four years. We are with the new captain. It is an important tournament and we are all together.

Kuldeep Yadav suffered a dip in form in the IPL. Will it affect India's chances in the World Cup?

It is not a bad time for the team but for the player. It also happens when the bowling is not working out or the combinations [are not clicking]. Also sometimes, the opposition are in form.

That is why it happens. Hopefully, he will be better in the World Cup.

