World Cup final was the best and worst day of my life, says Martin Guptill

"Hard to believe it's been a week since that incredible Final at Lords. I think it was both the best and worst day of my cricketing life!" said Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill consoled by players. (Pic/ Martin Guptill Instagram)

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has posted an emotional message on Instagram describing the epic World Cup 2019 final where his team came out on the losing side due to a technical decision awarding the Cup to England.

"Hard to believe it's been a week since that incredible Final at Lords. I think it was both the best and worst day of my cricketing life! So many different emotions, but mainly proud to represent New Zealand and play for the @blackcapsnz alongside a great group of mates. Thank you to everyone for all your support, it has been amazing," Guptill wrote on Instagram.

In another post, Guptill thanked his family for always being with him through thick and thin.

"I couldn't have been more proud to have my 2 best supporters with me for the ride. @lauramcgoldrick13 you are my rock. Thank you and Harley for being there through the good times and the tough. Love my girls more than anything," Guptill posted.

The final between New Zealand and England at the Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14 could not separate the two sides despite the 50-over match and subsequent super over as both ended in a tie. England were finally declared the champions on the basis of boundary countback rule.

New Zealand had set up a target of 242 for England to win the World Cup. As the hosts needed nine runs off three balls, Ben Stokes hit the ball into the deep and ran for a double. Guptill had thrown the ball in an attempt to run out Stokes but the ball bounced off Stokes' bat and reached the boundary giving England six runs.

Even Former umpire Simon Taufel, who won multiple ICC Umpire of the Year awards during his career, said that .

"There was a judgment error on the overthrow. The judgment error was the timing of when the fielder threw the ball. The act of the overthrow starts when the fielder releases the ball. That's the act. It becomes an overthrow from the instant of the throw," Taufel had said.

Needing 2 runs to win off 1 ball in the Super Over to win the World Cup for New Zeland, Martin Guptill hit the ball to the leg side and ran back for a second run, in the meantime Jason Roy collected the ball in the deep and threw towards the stumps before wicket-keeper Jos Buttler dislodged the stumps to kickstart wild celebrations for England.

Many former cricketers had criticised the ICC for deciding the World Cup winner on the basis of the team scoring more boundaries in the match.

With inputs from ANI

