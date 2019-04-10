World Cup flashback: A costly miss by Herschelle Gibbs in 1999

cricket

Australia captain Steve Waugh en route his match-winning 120 against South Africa during their 1999 World Cup match at Leeds. Pic/Getty Images

World Cup memory

A costly miss by Gibbs

The scenario was clear for Australia — they had to beat South Africa to progress to the 1999 World Cup semi-final. Batting first, South Africa posted 271 for seven in 50 overs, courtesy Herschelle Gibbs' 101 and a half-century from Daryll Cullinan. Damien Fleming was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with 3-57 at Leeds.

Australia were off to a poor start in their chase, losing openers Mark Waugh (5) and Adam Gilchrist (5) cheaply. Damien Martyn's dismissal for 11 reduced Australia to 48-3. However, Ricky Ponting (69) and skipper Steve Waugh (120 not out) revived Australia with a 126-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Though Waugh took Australia over the finish line, the skipper was lucky to get a reprieve when on 56. Gibbs, one of the most trusted of South African fielders, managed to hold on to a simple catch at midwicket, but in his attempt to hurl the ball in the air to celebrate the big wicket, it slipped from his hands and fell on the ground.

It was one of the most costliest dropped catches in World Cup history as Australia went on to crush the Proteas by five wickets to book a place in the semis. Australia reached the final in the most dramatic fashion ever after their semis clash against South Africa ended in a tie at Birmingham.

Figured out

Javed Miandad had signalled for the hard-hitting Wasim Akram to be sent when he was batting during the 1992 World Cup semi-final v New Zealand. However, skipper Imran Khan stuck to his plan of sending rookie Inzamam-ul-Haq, who made an unbeaten 60 off 37 balls as Pakistan chased the 263-run target to win by four wickets.

Did you know?

Dennis Amiss is the first player to score a century in the World Cup. The English opener smashed 137 against India in the opening match at Lord's in 1975. That was Amiss's third century in ODI cricket and he plundered one more in 1977 against Australia.

Player to watch

Moeen Ali

Being dropped after a disappointing 2017-18 Ashes campaign turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Moeen Ali. The all-rounder re-established himself as the first-choice England spinner and has not looked back since his recall against India last year. Moeen will be crucial in England's plans for their maiden World Cup title and to perform in front of home supporters would be the icing on the cake. His form, however, remains a concern — just six wickets and 98 runs in the last three ODI series [v India, SL and WI].

