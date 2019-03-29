World Cup flashback: A dream comeback for Canada in 2003

cricket

Batting first, Canada were bowled out for 180 inside 50 overs, with Mashrafe Mortaza, Manjural Islam and Tapash Baisya troubling the Canadian batsmen with their pace

Canada players celebrate their win over Bangladesh in 2003

Making a comeback to the World Cup for the first time since 1979, Canada stunned Bangladesh by 60 runs at Kingsmead in their first match of the 2003 edition. Bangladesh, a Test-playing nation, with three years of international experience, were considered the favourites going into the match.

Ian Billcliff (42), who played provincial cricket in New Zealand, came in at No. 4 with the score reading 47-2. He tried to steady Canada's innings and even smashed six boundaries, but failed to get enough support from the other end and was part of a foolish run out after a mix-up with Ashish Bagai, leaving Canada in trouble at 134-7. The chase looked easy with Hannan Sarkar and Al Sahariar providing Bangladesh the perfect start at 33-0 in six overs. But Bangladesh were suddenly reduced to 46-3, after Davis Joseph provided Canada the first breakthrough, having Al Sahariar caught at mid-on by substitute Abdool Samad.

Austin Codrington's fifer sealed the match in Canada's favour with the pacer being responsible for dismissing opener Sarkar, Alok Kapali, Mohammad Rafique, Tapash Baisya and Mashrafe Mortaza. Four batsmen failed to open their account as Bangladesh tumbled to 120 all out in 28 overs.

