World Cup flashback: AB's men show Pakistan the door

Allan Border, who led Australia to victory over Pak in the 1987 semis

World Cup memory

AB's men show Pak the door

Pakistan were expected to beat Australia for their first-ever World Cup final entry in 1987, but they reckoned without an energetic, enthusiastic and efficient bunch of Australians under Allan Border on November 4 at Lahore.

Australia won the toss and put up a decent 267 with David Boon top-scoring with 65. Imran did a great job in choking the Australians towards the end of their innings, but Steve Waugh scored 18 runs off Saleem Jaffer and the Pakistan captain was not exactly thrilled when he walked off the turf despite returning impressive figures of 10-1-36-3.

The Pakistan innings began disastrously with Rameez Raja running himself out for one. Imran and Javed Miandad were involved in a healthy 112-run stand for the fourth wicket after the hosts were reduced to 38 for three.

Imran (58) went for a wild slog and edged it to wickekeeper Greg Dyer off Border. Wasim Akram's aggressive play provided Pakistan some hope but Craig McDermott proved too good and smashed the young all-rounder's furniture.

McDermott had dangerman Salim Yousuf caught behind and followed it up with the scalps of Salim Jaffer and Tauseef Ahmed but it was Bruce Reid who took the game away from Pakistan when he tempted Miandad into playing an ambitious shot. Australia won by 18 runs.

Did you know?

Nolan Clarke, who represented The Netherlands in 1996, is the oldest player (47 years, 257 days) to figure in a World Cup. A native of Barbados, Clarke played first-class cricket in the West Indies from 1970 to 1977.

Figured out

Australia's Glenn McGrath has claimed the most wickets in World Cup history. His 71 scalps in 39 matches were claimed over four editions – 1996, 1999, 2003 and 2007.

Man to watch

Martin Guptill

Kiwi Martin Guptill's recent show against Bangladesh makes him a sure shot in-form dangerman at this year's World Cup. He slammed hundreds in the first two games of the series before a 40-ball 29 in the final ODI. Guptill is not short of experience too and if he's ever down on motivation for the big event in England, he should only think about his amazing 237 not out against the West Indies in the last World Cup.

