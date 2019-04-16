World Cup flashback: Afghanistan script historic win in 2015

cricket

The last-wicket pair of Hamid Hassan and Shapoor Zadran took the World Cup debutants to a thrilling one-wicket victory in the final over following a fighting 147-ball 96 from Samiullah Shenwari

Afghan players celebrate their maiden WC win over Scotland

World Cup memory

Afghanistan script historic win

Afghanistan scripted history by stunning Scotland to register their first-ever World Cup victory at Dunedin in 2015. The last-wicket pair of Hamid Hassan and Shapoor Zadran took the World Cup debutants to a thrilling one-wicket victory in the final over following a fighting 147-ball 96 from Samiullah Shenwari.

Chasing 211, Afghanistan were reduced to 97-7, but Samiullah gave Afghanistan hopes, sharing a 35-run stand with Dawlat Zadran for the eighth wicket and 60-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Hamid, before he was caught by Josh Davey off Majid Haq with the scoring reading 192-9 in 46.5 overs.

Hamid and Shapoor took Afghanistan to 206-9 in 49 overs. With four required off four balls, Shapoor clipped one to the square-leg boundary to seal Afghanistan's victory. Richie Berrington (4-40) was the pick of the bowlers for Scotland. Earlier, Shapoor (4-38), Dawlat (3-29) restricted Scotland to 210 all out in 50 overs.

Did you know?

Kepler Wessels is the first cricketer to represent two countries in the World Cup. The southpaw played for Australia in the 1983 edition in England, while he led South Africa in the 1992 World Cup in Australia.

Figured out

Ricky Ponting holds the record for the most catches (excluding wicketkeepers) in the World Cup. The former Australia skipper has claimed 28 catches in 46 matches across five editions (1996 to 2011).

Player to watch

Nathan Lyon

With just 25 ODIs in seven years, off-spinner Nathan Lyon (26 wickets) is set to make his maiden appearance in a World Cup. Though Lyon, who has been Australia's go-to wicket-taker in Test match cricket was not impressive against India and Pakistan this year (eight wickets in 10 ODIs), he cannot be discounted while discussing Australia's major players for their World Cup defence.

