World Cup flashback: Aussie pacers thrive at Port Elizabeth vs Kiwis

The Australians were reduced to 84-7, six of those wickets claimed by Shane Bond as he gave away only 23 runs at St George's Park

Brett Lee celebrates the wicket of NZ's Andre Adams in 2003

The Australia v New Zealand 2003 World Cup game at Port Elizabeth went the defending champions' way as expected although Ricky Ponting's men endured some nervous moments caused by Stephen Fleming's enthusiastic Kiwis. This match will also be remembered for the exploits of two speed merchants - Australia's Brett Lee and New Zealand's Shane Bond.

The Australians were reduced to 84-7, six of those wickets claimed by Shane Bond as he gave away only 23 runs at St George's Park. But a 97-run stand between Michael Bevan (56) and pacer Andy Bichel (64) for the eighth wicket helped Australia reach 208-9 in 50 overs. That was before Lee did the incredible by sending back five batsmen in the space of nine deliveries as New Zealand were dismissed for 112 - their lowest total in a World Cup game. Interestingly, Fleming sent Daniel Vettori to open the innings and the left-arm spin exponent could only manage 10 off nine balls. Lee's 5-42 was backed up by Glenn McGrath's 3-29.

Figured out

The late David Shepherd holds the record for umpiring in the most number of World Cup matches. The Englishman stood in 46 games across six editions (1983 to 2003). He also officiated in three consecutive World Cup finals (1996, 1999 and 2003).

Did you know?

Nitish Kumar, who represented Canada in 2011, is the youngest player (16 years, 283 days) to figure in a World Cup. The Canadian opener, who made his World Cup debut against Zimbabwe on February 28, 2011 failed to put up an impressive show in the tournament - just 10 runs in three matches.

Player to watch: Haris Sohail

Haris Sohail is one middle-order batsman who will be keenly followed at this year's World Cup. Yes, for his swashbuckling ways against Pakistan's opponents in the United Kingdom, but also for the manner in which he has matured into a fine batsman. Southpaw Sohail, as he showed against the Australians recently, started putting a higher price on his wicket and has displayed more responsibility in partnerships.

The ball will swing in England so Haris would have to pull out his A game in conditions that will test him. But the task will be made easier with good temperament on his side. He also has the runs to make him feel confident of a good showing.

