World Cup flashback: Bangladesh shock England in 2011

The home fans had started leaving the ground in disappointment when Shafiul walked in with hosts needing 59 off 62 balls. Shafiul, who had a career average of 5.40 prior to this match, had other plans.

Bangladesh players celebrate their win over England in 2011

NO. 10 batsman Shafiul Islam's breathtaking assault left England stunned against Bangladesh in the 2011 World Cup. Chasing England's 225 at Chattogram, Bangladesh were reeling at 169-8 after 39.4 overs.

Shafiul was well-supported by all-rounder Mahmudullah, who was unbeaten on 21. Tamim Iqbal gave Bangladesh a fine start, scoring 38 off just 26 balls before medium pacer Tim Bresnan disturbed his furniture to break the 52-run opening stand. His opening partner Imrul Kayes was awarded the player of the match for a patient 60.

Earlier, the England batsmen fell prey to Bangladesh's spinners and were dismissed for below par 225 with Naeem Islam, Abdur Razzak and Shakib Al Hasan claiming two wickets each. Jonathan Trott (67) and Eoin Morgan (63) were the main scorers.



Kiran More

Did you know?

India played both their wicketkeepers in the playing XI during the 1987 World Cup semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium. Kiran More wore the big gloves while local boy Chandrakant Pandit played as a batsman. This situation was caused by the absence of star batsman Dilip Vengsarkar, who was down with food poisoning. India ended up losing to England by 35 runs.



Yuvraj Singh

Figured out

India's Yuvraj Singh is the only cricketer to claim a fifer and score an half century in a World Cup match. In the 2011 World Cup clash against Ireland, Yuvraj claimed 5-31 as India bowled out Ireland for 207 in 47.5 overs. The all-rounder starred with the bat too, scoring an unbeaten 50 as India chased the target with four overs to spare.

Man to watch

Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch had a forgettable series against India recently after being dismissed twice for a duck in the five-match ODI series which the Australians won 3-2. The Australian skipper, however, came all guns blazing in the ongoing ODI series against Pakistan, scoring two consecutive match-winning centuries in the first two matches. Australia will bank on opener Finch to give them a solid start and help his team reclaim the World Cup.

