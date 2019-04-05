World Cup flashback: Bangladesh stun World No. 1 South Africa in 2007

cricket

This victory was even special, considering it was their first against the Proteas

Bangladesh players celebrate the wicket of SAÃ¢Â€Â™s Shaun Pollock in 2007

To prove that beating India by five wickets in the 2007 World Cup was no fluke, Bangladesh went on to stun yet another powerhouse - South Africa - in the Super Eights stage. This victory was even special, considering it was their first against the Proteas. Riding on 87 from Mohammad Ashraful, Bangladesh posted 251 for eight in their 50 overs with Andre Nel (5-45) being the pick of the South African bowlers.

South Africa never really managed to get any partnerships going in their chase after losing the skipper Graeme Smith for 12. Losing the next five wickets for just 24 runs put South Africa's chase in complete disarray.

Herschelle Gibbs waged a lone battle with an unbeaten 56 as the Proteas were bowled out for 184 in 48.4 overs. Left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak claimed 3-25 in 9.4 overs, while Shakib Al Hasan and Syed Rasel took two wickets each to stun the World No. 1 ODI side in Guyana.

Figured out

Sourav Ganguly's 183 against Sri Lanka in at Taunton in 1999 is the highest individual score by an Indian in World Cups. Virender Sehwag's 175 v Bangladesh in the 2011 edition is the next best.

Did you know?

India opener Virender Sehwag got off the mark with a first-ball boundary in each of the first five group matches in the 2011 World Cup. Sehwag, who scored 380 runs in eight matches, didn't play the sixth match against West Indies.

Player to watch: Mitchell Santner

The left-arm orthodox spinner is expected to play a lead role for New Zealand at the World Cup. Often referred to as a 'smart' spinner and New Zealand's next Daniel Vettori in the making, Santner (63 wickets in 59 ODIs) may not have wickets to boast his credentials, but he is really effective at keeping the economy rate in check. He gives no room for batsmen to free their arms and the Kiwis will back him to turn it right at the World Cup.

