World Cup flashback: Clive Lloyd leads West Indies from the front

West Indies captain Clive Lloyd with the Prudential World Cup after beating Australia in the final at Lord's on June 21, 1975. Pic/Getty Images

Clive Lloyd provided the ideal example of leading from the front in the 1975 World Cup final against Australia at Lord's. Ian Chappell put the West Indies in and his decision proved right when the men from the Caribbean were reduced to 50 for three.

But there was still Lloyd and the veteran Rohan Kanhai, who thrilled Lord's with some sublime strokeplay. Kanhai scored a vital 55 while Lloyd smacked his way to 102. The skipper enjoyed his share of luck with Ross Edwards dropping him twice early in his innings. Lloyd thrived on his good fortune and guided his team to 291 for eight in 60 overs. Australia had the quality in their batting to win the inaugural World Cup final, but a certain Viv Richards ran out three of their batsmen (Alan Turner, Ian and Greg Chappell).

Ian top-scored with 62 and some useful runs from Dennis Lillee (16 not out) and Jeff Thomson (21) towards the end helped Australia get closer to the target before falling 17 runs short.



Javed Miandad

Did you know?

Javed Miandad quit as coach just before his Pakistan team headed to England for the 1999 World Cup. He revealed later that he resigned because some players were indulging in corrupt practices. The Pakistan Cricket Board then roped in Richard Pybus and Wasim Akram's team ended up as runners-up after losing to Australia in a one-sided final at Lord's.



Sachin Tendulkar

Figured out

India totaled only 204 in their opening game of the 2003 World Cup against the Netherlands at Paarl on February 12. Sachin Tendulkar's 52 was the top score of the innings followed by Dinesh Mongia's 42. That the Dutch managed to bowl out a star-studded Indian team was remarkable but they were bowled out for 136 with Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble claiming four wickets apiece.

Player to watch: Mark Wood

Mark Wood may not go into this year's World Cup with a bag full of wickets but he is expected to move the ball around and trouble England's opponents early in the innings.

Wood went for over nine in the last ODI game he played against the West Indies at St Lucia, but he got rid of both openers Chris Gayle and John Campbell. In the previous game at Grenada, he claimed four for 60 as West Indies were dismissed for 389 – 29 short of England's massive 418.

