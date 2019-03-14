World Cup flashback: Courtney Walsh's gesture costs West Indies dear

cricket

Pakistan wicketkeeper Saleem Yousuf kept the hosts in the chase with a valuable 56 even as Walsh kept making in-roads (4-40)

West Indies great Courtney Walsh

World Cup memory

Walsh's gesture costs WI dear

Sportsmanship was in full display during the 1987 World Cup contest between West Indies and Pakistan at Lahore. Courtney Walsh showed exemplary sportsmanship that won many hearts, but cost West Indies a spot in the semis.'

Electing to bat, West Indies posted 216, thanks to half centuries from Phil Simmons and Vivian Richards. The charismatic Imran Khan led from the front with 4-37 in 8.3 overs.

He was well supported by Saleem Jaffer (3-30). Pakistan's opener Rameez Raja (42) and Javed Miandad (33) steadied Pakistan's ship after losing two early wickets. Pakistan wicketkeeper Saleem Yousuf kept the hosts in the chase with a valuable 56 even as Walsh kept making in-roads (4-40).

With 14 required off the last over, Abdul Qadir (16 not out) took the game into the final ball. With two runs required off the final delivery, Jaffer, who was at the non-striker's end, backed up far too much before Walsh arrived to deliver the ball. Walsh could have 'Mankaded' Jaffer, but decided against it and went back to his bowling mark with a simple warning. Qadir connected Walsh's intended yorker and ran two runs to complete a thrilling chase. For the first time, two-time World Cup champions West Indies failed to make it to the semi-finals.



Kapil Dev lifts the 1983 World Cup at Lord's

Did you know?

London's Lord's Cricket Ground has hosted the maximum number of World Cup finals — four [1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999]. The forthcoming edition will be the fifth time Lord's will host a World Cup final on July 14.



Bishan Singh Bedi

Figured out

Bishan Singh Bedi's economy rate of 0.50 during the 1975 World Cup League match against East Africa remains the best till date by an Indian. He conceded just six runs off 12 overs, which included eight maidens in India's 10-wicket win. Bedi claimed the wicket of No. 4 batsman Yunus Badat.

Man to watch

Rashid Khan

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, who became the fastest to reach 100 ODI wickets in 44 matches last year, will be on the watch list of every batter. The World No. 2 can bamboozle batsmen with his leg spin. Rashid, 20, is also very handy with the bat — a strike rate of more than 100 in ODIs. He is undoubtedly Afghanistan's trump card in their World Cup campaign.

