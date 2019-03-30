World Cup flashback: England spoil Brian Lara's farewell in 2007

cricket

WI captain Brian Lara (centre) waves to the crowd after the 2007 World Cup Super Eight tie against England in Barbados on April 21. Pic/AFP

Despite being an inconsequential match for both West Indies and England, the last Super Eight game of the 2007 World Cup at Bridgetown's Kensington Oval witnessed a full house. The crowd which turned up to watch Brian Lara in action for the last time in international cricket, were treated to a thrilling encounter with England defeating West Indies by one-wicket with a ball to spare.

Chasing West Indies' 300 all out, skipper Michael Vaughan's 79 gave England a sound start before three direct-hit run outs threatened to derail their chase. England were struggling at 189-6, setting the stage for West Indian captain Lara to bow out on a winning note.

However, Kevin Pietersen's second World Cup ton and wicketkeeper-batsman Paul Nixon's crucial 38 turned the match in England's favour. Earlier, Chris Gayle (79) and Devon Smith (61) provided West Indies a flying start as the hosts raced to 100 in the 15th over with the former scoring half-century off just 29 balls. Lara walked at No. 3, to a guard of honour from the Englishmen, after the fall of Gayle's wicket. Lara looked in full flow, smashing three boundaries before being victim of an unfortunate mix up with Marlon Samuels (51).

Figured out

New Zealand's Martin Guptill holds a unique record of most runs (162) through boundaries in an innings (35 boundaries). The New Zealand opener smashed 24 fours and 11 sixes en route his unbeaten 237 against West Indies in the 2015 World Cup quarter-finals. The innings ensured the hosts thrashed the Caribbean side by a massive 143 runs.

Did you know?

Clive Llyod and Ricky Ponting are the only skippers to win the World Cup twice. West Indies won in 1975 and 1979, while Australia under Ponting lifted the title in 2003 and 2007.

Player to watch: Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim will be a key Bangladeshi batsman that the cricket-fanatic nation would be pinning their hope in the World Cup. The diminutive batsman was instrumental in taking Bangladesh into the Asia Cup final last year in the United Arab Emirates. Although, he didn't set the stage on fire in the Asia Cup final against India, Mushfiqur was exceptional with the bat, scoring 302 runs to end up as the third highest run-getter of the tournament. His ability to score at a faster rate and provide stability in the middle order will be an important aspect that Bangladesh will bank on apart from his fine wicketkeeping skills.

