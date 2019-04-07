World Cup flashback: India fire in revenge match vs Bangladesh

cricket

India are just four wins away from registering 50 World Cup victories. In 75 matches, India have won 46 and lost 27

Virender Sehwag celebrates his 100 against Bangladesh in 2011

World Cup memory

India fire in revenge match

The opening game of the 2011 World Cup between co-hosts India and Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur was touted as a revenge match for MS Dhoni & Co. Bangladesh, it can be recalled, literally ended India's chances of progressing beyond the group stage in the 2007 World Cup.

In 2010, Virender Sehwag had famously said that Bangladesh were an ordinary side in Test cricket. And the way the Indian opener blasted his way to a 140-ball 175 in Mirpur, it was evident that Bangladesh was weak even in ODI cricket. Sehwag and Virat Kohli's 100 helped India post 370-4 to set the tone for a successful World Cup campaign.

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal (70) and Shakib Al Hasan (55) kept the hosts ticking before succumbing under the pressure of a high asking rate. Bangladesh managed just 283-9 in their 50 overs to lose by 87 runs. Munaf Patel was the pick of the Indian bowlers with 4-48.

Figured out

New Zealand pacer Martin Snedden bowled the most expensive spell in the history of World Cup when he conceded 105 runs against England from his 12 overs during the 1983 edition. As per the new rules of bowling a maximum of 10 overs for a bowler in an ODI, West Indies' Jason Holder tops the list with 104 runs, which included two maidens — against South Africa in the 2015 World Cup at Sydney.



India's 2011 World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni

Did you know?

Player to watch

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 18, has become one of the key players for Afghanistan as far as the spin department is concerned. His exploits at the U-19 World Cup in 2018, especially his 4-14 against New Zealand that sealed Afghanistan's place in the semis for the first time, and in the ICC World Cup qualifiers where he claimed 16 wickets, made the cricketing world sit up and take notice of the teenage off-spinner. His stocks shot up when Kings XI Punjab snapped him at the IPL auction last year.

