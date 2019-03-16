World Cup flashback: India's epic win over Pakistan in the Garden City

cricket

The Pakistanis had to reach their 288-run target in 49 overs as match referee Raman Subba Row docked them an over due to slow over-rate

India's Ajay Jadeja during his 45 against Pakistan

World Cup memory

Epic win in Garden City

All roads led to the Chinnswamy Stadium on March 9, 1996 in Bangalore where India and Pakistan clashed for the World Cup quarter-final. A side strain to Wasim Akram meant the visitors had to be led by Aamer Sohail and Mohd Azharuddin won a good toss. Navjot Singh Sidhu blazed away to 93 before he was castled by leggie Mushtaq Ahmed. Ajay Jadeja came up with an impact innings of 45 (25 balls, 4x4, 2x6). The Pakistanis had to reach their 288-run target in 49 overs as match referee Raman Subba Row docked them an over due to slow over-rate.

Openers Sohail (55) and Saeed Anwar (48) pierced the field well and cleared the ropes but the stadium came alive when Anwar lofted one to Anil Kumble at deep mid-on off Javagal Srinath. Another local boy — Venkatesh Prasad — got India's next wicket when he knocked back Sohail's off-stump after being at the receiving end of some verbal aggression from Sohail. Pakistan were restricted to 248 for nine and India's 39-run victory kicked off celebrations that went into the wee hours of the morning in the Garden City.

Did you know?

Cancer-stricken Martin Crowe was not coy to reveal that the New Zealand v Australia World Cup 2015 final (March 29) was the last match he would be able to watch. Of course, he wanted New Zealand to win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but that was not to be as the Australians won by seven wickets. Crowe passed away the following year on March 3.



Pakistan's Javed Miandad

Figured out

The 1996 quarter-final between India and Pakistan at Bangalore had a few similarities on the scoresheet. Pakistan's opening bowlers, Waqar Younis and Aaqib Javed went for 67 runs each in their 10 overs. On the batting front, Inzamam ul Haq and Ijaz Ahmed scored 12 each and were dismissed by the same bowler — Venkatesh Prasad before veterans Javed Miandad and Salim Malik had 38 against their names.

Man to watch

Shikhar Dhawan

He is not as consistent as he would want to be, but Shikhar Dhawan is a batsman whom the opposition have to treat as dangerous. He knows what it takes to build an innings and he does it swiftly enough for the rival team to dread the possibility of coping with an imposing India total. He plays the pull shot well and that should fetch him plenty of runs in England. His fine performance in the 2017 Champions Trophy there (338 runs in five matches) will serve as a good motivational tool for 'Gabbar' Dhawan.

