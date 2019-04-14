World Cup flashback: Ireland impress in maiden tie in 2007

cricket

Ireland players celebrate a Zimbabwe wicket in 2007

World Cup memory

Ireland impress in maiden tie

Ireland came into the 2007 World Cup in good form, but no one expected them to make it big in their first-ever World Cup match. The Irishmen tied with Zimbabwe to produce one of the greatest World Cup matches after the latter threw away an almost certain victory.

Chasing 222, Zimbabwe, who were cruising at 92 for one after the 20th over, were soon reduced to 113-5. But, Stuart Matsikenyeri (73 not out) and Brendan Taylor (24) steadied Zimbabwe with a 70-run stand. With only 19 required in more than six overs and five wickets in hand, the match looked done and dusted before Taylor was involved in an unlucky run-out at the non-striker's end.

A 213-9 situation at the end of the 49th over caused jitters in the Zimbabwe camp thanks to a wicket-maiden from Kevin O'Brien. With nine required off the final over, Matsikenyeri scored five off the first three balls from Andrew White before giving strike to Ed Rainsford. No. 11 batsman Rainsford chipped a single off the fourth ball, while Matsikenyeri managed two off the fifth delivery.

With one required off the last ball, Matsikenyeri swung and missed, as 'keeper Niall O'Brien gathered cleanly and threw the ball at White, who ran out Rainsford at the other end. Earlier, opener Jeremy Bray's unbeaten 115 propelled Ireland to 221-9 in 50 overs. Ireland upset Pakistan in their next match to enter the Super Eights.

Did you know?

Mahela Jayawardene is the only cricketer whose World Cup final ton went in vain. He scored an unbeaten century (88-ball 103*) in the 2011 World Cup final against India at Wankhede. India went on to win the final by six wickets, thanks to Gautam Gambhir's 97 and an unbeaten 91 from skipper MS Dhoni.

Figured out

India's Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most 50-plus scores in a single edition of the World Cup. The batting legend scored six half centuries and one century in the 2003 edition to smash a record 673 runs in 11 games.

Player to watch

JP Duminy

South Africa have a dangerous all-rounder in JP Duminy, who will be looking to crush the Proteas' chokers tag during the upcoming World Cup. Duminy, who has scored 5,047 runs and claimed 68 wickets in 194 ODIs, was the highest run-scorer for South Africa during the five-match one-day series in Sri Lanka last year. The left-hander amassed 227 runs in five games, including two half centuries to help SA win the series 3-2.

